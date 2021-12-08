The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For The Kids In Your Life
By Victoria Uwumarogie

There are no shortage of things kids want for Christmas. If you approach one in your life right now, they’ve probably had a list ready since Thanksgiving when sales papers for Black Friday came in the mail. But there are some one-of-a-kind gifts out there that any kid would appreciate, from one of the hottest video game systems to toys inspired by some of the hottest shows and movies out right now and a few you’ve probably seen in commercials if you’ve had to turn on Nickelodeon or Disney Channel to keep a little one occupied. And take it from us, if you’re going to get them clothes, they have to be fun and fly — like the options we found for you (playing with prints and colors will always be a win for the kiddos of today). And there is literally a little bit of everything. There’s tech, scooters, games (puzzles and board games), dolls, the cutest toy puppy that can be shaved, even something for the babies. Granted, this is just a short list of gems in stores and online right now, but we’re certain your kids, your godbabies, your nieces and nephews and all the other kids in your life can find something they’ll love on this list — at least until next Christmas. If they don’t, there’s always a shiny lump of coal you can leave next year!

Check out the ultimate gift guide for kids.

01
Xbox Series S
For the pre-teen becoming more engrossed with gaming, the XBox Series S system is the perfect gift. Not only is it small and sleek in design, but most importantly, it’s available at a much more affordable price than most gaming systems on the market.
Xbox
$299.99 BUY NOW
02
Aya and Pete Set of 3 Puzzles
Enjoy the travels of Aya and Pete in a new way, as the stunning illustrations from the beloved book get the puzzle piece treatment.
Nordstrom
$34 BUY NOW
03
Kith Kids for OshKosh B’gosh Mixed Media Overall
No childhood is complete without at least one pair of OshKosh B’gosh overalls and these are the cream of the crop when it comes to style.
Kith/OshKosh B’gosh
$125 BUY NOW
04
Healthy Roots Doll – Zoe
Toys impact how we think, act, and perceive ourselves. The Zoe doll, created by Yelitsa Jean-Charles, was made so kids with curls can practice different styles and ways to care for their hair, while seeing themselves reflected in something beautiful. We applaud Zoe’s mission to bring curl power to the toy aisle and make as many new curlfriends as possible
available at Target.com $79.99 Buy Now
05
Just Play Ada Twist, Scientist On-The-Go Lab Set with Experiment Cards
As if Netflix character Ada from Ada Twist, Scientist wasn’t cool and inspiring enough, fans of the series can execute their own science experiments with this portable lab set.
Walmart
$44.44 BUY NOW
06
Little Live Pets Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts 
Remember how excited you were to get to do the hair of those classic Barbie Styling Heads back in the day? Today’s kids can play stylist on virtually anything, including this adorable play pet who can be primped, pruned and even shaved.
Target
$29.99 BUY NOW
07
The Organic Cotton Play Tunnel
For the wittlest one, help them play hide and seek and gain strength as they shuffle through Lovevery’s colorful cotton play tunnel.
Lovevery
$50 BUY NOW
08
Monopoly: Space Jam: A New Legacy Edition Family Board Game
Space Jam and Monopoly? Game night will never be the same (in a good way, of course) if you buy this fun, themed take on the classic board game.
Monopoly
$26.49 BUY NOW
09
Faux Fur Cropped Jacket
Getting a child clothes for Christmas is rarely something they’re excited about, but who doesn’t love (faux) fur? Take their recess outerwear up a notch with this cropped jacket from Janie and Jack.
Janie and Jack
$84 BUY NOW
10
Color FX EZ Glider®: Purple 3-Wheel Scooter
Radio Flyer doesn’t just make wagons anymore! Get your favorite kiddo on the move this must-have scooter sure to turn heads at the playground.
Radio Flyer
$49.99 BUY NOW

