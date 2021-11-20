The Ultimate Gift Guide For New Moms
Bugaboo
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

As new moms navigate parenting for the first time or taking care of multiple children when they used to just have one, many things will be needed. Kids have never-ending needs and grow fast! But instead of coming around with the usual onesies and diapers for the newest addition to your loved one’s family (though both will always be welcomed with open arms), think differently when it comes to holiday gifts for your friend who just gave birth.

From gift boxes that help them heal from whichever way they delivered (ouch) to a stroller that will help them easily navigate the bumpy terrain of urban living (all while keeping baby comfortable and asleep), there is so much out there that can make a big difference in the busy, often overwhelmed life of a new parent. Here are a few must-haves.

01
Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor with Wall Mount Kit
Mount this monitor to the wall (you can also get the available stand to make it portable) and mom can not only watch how baby is sleeping, but they can keep an eye on the child’s heart rate, play tunes to help them sleep, be alerted when they wake up or if there is a lack of activity in the crib to check on.
Miku
$399 BUY NOW
02
Willow Perfect Pumping Bra
For mamas who know the benefit of the beloved Willow wearable breast pump, make pumping even easier for them with the right support and fit with the brand’s new Perfect Pumping Bra, designed by The Dairy Fairy.®
Willow
$59 BUY NOW
03
Bugaboo Fox 3 Stroller
Lauded as the ultimate all-terrain stroller, the Fox 3 has some great features, including an aerated 3D mattress, improved quick click harness and a fingertip-light push that makes for easy, cozy moving about with baby.
Bugaboo
$1,199 BUY NOW
04
Emma Mulholland on Holiday Front Tie Dye Towel Robe
New moms need comfortable, easy clothing options. What could be easier than a plush but also stylish robe?
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
$180.95 BUY NOW
05
Fourth Phase Afterbirth Boxes
Whether they’ve had a vaginal birth or a C-section, these boxes from Nana Eyeson-Akiwowo and Marcia A. Cole are made to help a new mama heal — body and spirit.
Fourth Phase
$150-$165 BUY NOW
06
Chicco Nextfit Max Cleartex Extended Use Car Seat
Hey, babies grow fast. It never hurts to have a next stage car seat ready for a mom, and this beauty from Chicco offers 25% more legroom than its predecessors with an extended 50-pound weight limit.
Chicco
$279.99 BUY NOW
07
Talli Tracker and App
For new moms, keeping track of feedings, soiled diapers and more is very important, and the Talli tracker (with its accompanying app) helps parents do so with just the quick push of a button. The data is sent straight to the app to maintain info for mom’s next pediatric appointment.
Talli
$99.99 BUY NOW
08
Knours Be Kind Double Duty Mist
This pregnancy-safe product nourishes not just the belly but the entire body during a time that can be especially tough on a woman’s expanding skin.
Knours
$36 BUY NOW
09
FridaBalls Kid-Proof Underwear
As a bonus, for new dads, help them keep their junk safe and sound as their kids jump, step on and kick them in the groin just because. What doesn’t Frida make for new parents and babies?
Frida
$27.99 BUY NOW

