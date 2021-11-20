The Ultimate Gift Guide For New Moms

As new moms navigate parenting for the first time or taking care of multiple children when they used to just have one, many things will be needed. Kids have never-ending needs and grow fast! But instead of coming around with the usual onesies and diapers for the newest addition to your loved one’s family (though both will always be welcomed with open arms), think differently when it comes to holiday gifts for your friend who just gave birth.
From gift boxes that help them heal from whichever way they delivered (ouch) to a stroller that will help them easily navigate the bumpy terrain of urban living (all while keeping baby comfortable and asleep), there is so much out there that can make a big difference in the busy, often overwhelmed life of a new parent. Here are a few must-haves.
01
Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor with Wall Mount Kit
Mount this monitor to the wall (you can also get the available stand to make it portable) and mom can not only watch how baby is sleeping, but they can keep an eye on the child’s heart rate, play tunes to help them sleep, be alerted when they wake up or if there is a lack of activity in the crib to check on.
For mamas who know the benefit of the beloved Willow wearable breast pump, make pumping even easier for them with the right support and fit with the brand’s new Perfect Pumping Bra, designed by The Dairy Fairy.®
Lauded as the ultimate all-terrain stroller, the Fox 3 has some great features, including an aerated 3D mattress, improved quick click harness and a fingertip-light push that makes for easy, cozy moving about with baby.
For new moms, keeping track of feedings, soiled diapers and more is very important, and the Talli tracker (with its accompanying app) helps parents do so with just the quick push of a button. The data is sent straight to the app to maintain info for mom’s next pediatric appointment.