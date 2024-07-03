Pampers Launches “That's So Baby,” A 90s Sitcom Series Starring Tisha Campbell And Tristan Wilds, Promoting Diaper Fund

Pampers

The popular African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” means that parents should lean on their community to help provide, guide, and positively raise their children, nurturing them to become well-rounded, happy, and healthy adults.

It also means that new parents should lean on diverse communities of support for resources, which could mean diapers, especially for parents of newborns. Having a baby comes with many unknowns, including how many diapers and wipes one may need, which is why Pampers is offering support to new parents by creating Diaper Stash, a diaper fund that friends and families can contribute to so parents can stock up on all the diapers and wipes they need when they need them.

To promote the new initiative, Pampers got creative by tapping into the nostalgia of the beloved 1990s sitcoms to create That’s So Baby, a four-part 90s sitcom-inspired content series​ produced by Kevin Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat, starring Tristan Wilds and Tisha Campbell, and conceptualized by produced by Etienne Maurice, who is the son of popular sitcom mom and award-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph. The That’s So Baby series takes a comedic approach to the relatable gift-giving conversations all families and friends experience when prepping for a baby’s arrival.



This content series is a full circle moment for Maurice as he was a baby on legendary 90s sitcom television sets, thanks to his mom, Ralph. “I grew up on Black sitcom sets. As I got older, I got to work on sitcom sets as a Producer Assistant. So, I got a close and personal look into how television was made. I was always inspired by the stories that represent my family and my culture. I believe That’s So Baby honors that. Getting the opportunity to create purposeful art with the people you love and admire is what makes this spot special for me,” he shared.

Being a mom of two boys and a seasoned actress, this series made sense for Campbell to be part of. “It was nice to be a part of something like this, and then paying tribute to the 90s and being able to have conversations about gift giving and making sure you support parents and especially new parents, because it doesn’t come with a manual, and especially not a bunch of Pampers. I loved the idea of combining the brands, my brand, and Pampers,” she exclusively told ESSENCE about her experience back on a 90s-themed set and how Diaper Stash is helpful for new parents.

Campbell also reflected fondly on her time as a mother, although she wished she received more help. “My baby was big, over 10 pounds, so that he couldn’t fit the newborn diapers. With Pampers diapers, parents and loved ones can order as they grow, so you’re not stuck with a bunch of newborn pampers in your closet that you can’t use or have to gift away or donate. It’s a long-term gift you can give them and donate, and family members can continuously contribute and support a parent, which most parents need in that beginning stage. I wish I had Diaper Stash when raising my kids,” she said.

Wilds has a similar sentiment to Campbell, given that he’s a father: “I’m a dad. I think the only thing that probably trumps me being a dad is me being a husband. I’ve been in the trenches late at night and run to get Pampers plenty of times for my daughters. I wish I had this for my first child, so I didn’t have to give away so many pairs of diapers that my daughters just couldn’t wear anymore,” he shared.

Pampers knows it takes a village to raise a child; that’s why they launched Pampers Diaper Stash last year to allow parents to create a Stash for themselves while easily rallying the support of their community. Now, with a new feature that allows friends and family to create a Diaper Stash for the parents in their lives, it’ll help lighten the load of caregivers while unlocking the true power of their inner circles.

“Oftentimes at baby showers, expecting parents are gifted too many diapers in the smaller sizes (that may go unused) or not given nearly enough diapers relative to how many they’ll go through,” said Diaper Stash Brand Director Lindsay Gilbert. “And beyond the baby shower, friends and family are always looking for ways they can support the parents in their life once the baby arrives. That’s why Pampers created Diaper Stash – to help parents stock up on all the diapers and wipes they’ll need and order the right sizes as baby grows while giving those around them a quick and practical way to show their ongoing support.”

With the newly introduced feature, parents can use the funds from their Stash to purchase Pampers diapers and wipes online from major retailers or scan receipts to get reimbursed directly to their linked bank account.

“Parenting takes a village, and some people don’t have the resources or support. With Diaper Stash, family and friends can continuously donate. It’s okay to lean on your village; I had to lean on mine. I have two kids, one with special needs, and I needed my village,” said Campbell.