In Case You Missed It, ‘I’m A Virgo’ Star Olivia Washington Is Denzel’s Daughter

If you’re one of the many people who have found yourself taken by Boots Riley’s new Prime Video series I’m a Virgo, then you’re likely familiar with the cast, including stars Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo and lead Jharrel Jerome, who plays 13-foot-tall Cootie in the coming-of-age story.
Starring alongside Jerome as his love interest Flora is Olivia Washington. Though she may be a newer face to viewers, she’s had a number of roles in big projects, including, most recently, 2022’s Breaking with star John Boyega, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and Spike Lee’s TV version of his classic film, She’s Gotta Have It. She’s also a familiar face because she looks just like her famous parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington.
That’s right, another Washington kid is making their mark as an actor, doing so right under your nose. Of course, we know John David Washington has become a huge star, starring in box-office hits like Tenet, award-winning projects like BlacKkKlansman, and streaming hits like Netflix’s relationship drama Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya. And her other siblings work in the industry too, with older sister Katia being a producer and Olivia’s twin brother Malcolm working as a director.
For Olivia, who like brother John David doesn’t speak much on her parents as she seeks to make her own name in Hollywood, she says every big opportunity is a gift.
“Patience in this process has been a good lesson for me to learn,” she told Women’s Wear Daily while promoting I’m a Virgo.
“Every opportunity has expanded my growth as an artist, and so I kind of sit back and take it in. This is all new for me, and I am looking and I’m open and in the present. Every day is something new.”
This beauty is up next! Check out a few throwback images of the star with her famous parents and be sure to stream I’m a Virgo ASAP. It’s a summer must-see.