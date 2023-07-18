In Case You Missed It, ‘I’m A Virgo’ Star Olivia Washington Is Denzel’s Daughter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

If you’re one of the many people who have found yourself taken by Boots Riley’s new Prime Video series I’m a Virgo, then you’re likely familiar with the cast, including stars Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo and lead Jharrel Jerome, who plays 13-foot-tall Cootie in the coming-of-age story.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington pose backstage at the hit musical “Hamilton” on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on August 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Starring alongside Jerome as his love interest Flora is Olivia Washington. Though she may be a newer face to viewers, she’s had a number of roles in big projects, including, most recently, 2022’s Breaking with star John Boyega, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and Spike Lee’s TV version of his classic film, She’s Gotta Have It. She’s also a familiar face because she looks just like her famous parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington.

Actor Denzel Washington and Olivia Washington arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA, at Hotel Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, USA, on 13 January 2013. Photo: Hubert Boesl | usage worldwide (Photo by Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

That’s right, another Washington kid is making their mark as an actor, doing so right under your nose. Of course, we know John David Washington has become a huge star, starring in box-office hits like Tenet, award-winning projects like BlacKkKlansman, and streaming hits like Netflix’s relationship drama Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya. And her other siblings work in the industry too, with older sister Katia being a producer and Olivia’s twin brother Malcolm working as a director.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 10: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Denzel Washington accepts with Cecil B. Demille Award with his family during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

For Olivia, who like brother John David doesn’t speak much on her parents as she seeks to make her own name in Hollywood, she says every big opportunity is a gift.

“Patience in this process has been a good lesson for me to learn,” she told Women’s Wear Daily while promoting I’m a Virgo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – DECEMBER 21: Olivia Washington and Denzel Washington attend RICHARD TURLEY Birthday Dinner at The Home of Yue-Sai Kan on December 21, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Every opportunity has expanded my growth as an artist, and so I kind of sit back and take it in. This is all new for me, and I am looking and I’m open and in the present. Every day is something new.”

This beauty is up next! Check out a few throwback images of the star with her famous parents and be sure to stream I’m a Virgo ASAP. It’s a summer must-see.