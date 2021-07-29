A Philanthropic Family: Denzel Washington And His Kids Over The Years

Aside from being a legendary actor, Denzel Washington is known for the ways in which his philanthropic efforts have helped people — everyday students and future celebrities alike — to achieve their dreams. But prioritizing giving back is not something the Academy Award winner does alone.

Washington and his family, through the Denzel Washington Family Foundation, recently donated $100,000, their fourth installment in plans to give $1 million, to Marshall, Texas’ HBCU Wiley College. The school is the college whose debate team was the subject of the actor’s 2007 film The Great Debaters.

Washington, wife Pauletta and their four adult children are excited to be able to help open doors for the debate team at the HBCU, as he told ESSENCE in a statement.

“We are honored to continue supporting the best and the brightest in the land and look forward to ‘The Great Debaters’ continuing to do what they do best: win.”

Thinking about the generosity of the Washingtons, we couldn’t help but want to learn more about the family. And while they haven’t shied away from paparazzi, they’re certainly a low-key brood. With the exception of eldest child John David Washington, who has become quite the leading man in Hollywood over the last few years, you don’t often see the three other Washington kids out and about. But they’ve attended plenty of events with their famous father over the years.

If you know little about the Washington kids, check out photos of all four of them with their famous parents from over the years.