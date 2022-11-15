Offset Pens Letter To Takeoff On Instagram

Five days after founding member of the music trio Migos was laid to rest at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena by thousands of fans, loved ones, and supporters, Offset Ryan took to Instagram to break his silence by penning a heartfelt message to his cousin. Quavo, the late rapper’s uncle, was the first to speak out publicly on Instagram, and share fond childhood memories of the rap duo, three days ago.

Offset’s message highlighted the pain he feels from the loss, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote via Instagram. “My heart is shattered, and I have many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

He continues, “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

His Instagram carousel post captured sentimental memories of the two together. Offset said he wishes he could have more precious moments with Takeoff “one last time.”

Although he does believe Takeoff is well taken care of in heaven, he hopes his cousin can understand how much he misses and loves him. According to Offset, Takeoff left a hole in his heart that will never be filled.

He ended the thoughtful tribute by asking the public for strength and saying to his family member and former group mate, “I love you forever.”