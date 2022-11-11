Thousands Attend The Celebration Of Life Ceremony For Takeoff In Atlanta

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

The life of Takeoff, a founding member of the music trio Migos, was celebrated today at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena by thousands of fans, loved ones, and supporters.

The Celebration of Life ceremony began at 12pm EST, and was attended by artists such as Quavo, Offset, Gucci Mane, and longtime collaborator Drake, who toured with Takeoff’s group in 2018 on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, He also spoke at the service; reminiscing about Takeoff’s quiet and calming presence.

Drake postponed his show at the Apollo Theater with 21 Savage in order to attend the celebration. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” he posted on his Instagram story. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Ja Rule, Cardi B, and Chlöe Bailey were also among the musicians who paid their tribute to the late rapper. Bailey performed a beautiful rendition of Beyoncé’s “Heaven” at the ceremony.

People lined up in the rain to pay their respects to the rapper, and the city’s mayor Andre Dickens presented Takeoff with the Phoenix Award, Atlanta’s highest honor. Offset, who was visibly emotional, also spoke at the service, saying: “You changed the culture of music forever. You did that, Take.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally wounded outside of a bowling alley in Houston on November 1. He was 28 years old. There have not been any arrests made, but authorities said in a press conference last week that they “want to find justice” for the fallen musician.