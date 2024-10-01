It’s Your Time To Live Up To Your Fullest Potential: Your October Horoscope Is Here

Getty

Prepare to showcase that once-in-a-lifetime energy that might make you live up to your fullest potential.

On October 2, we will experience an annual new moon solar eclipse in the sign of Libra. During this period, you may learn the difference between following the rules and not allowing yourself to be treated like a doormat. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will have your back on October 9 as it spins into retrograde in the sign of Gemini. You will be drawn to more philosophical teachings while working on inner growth. Get ready for a deeper dive into your faith.

The fire signs hold good fortune for us on October 17, as we witness a full moon in Aries and Venus glides toward Sagittarius. Don’t take forever to return to the one you love.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

It’s a diva roll call: All Libra bosses to the floor! Birthday greetings go out to the carefree, spontaneous and balanced one who loves to keep everyone on their toes. Some things never change, and one thing that will remain standard for you is your love of a good party. Let loose—and think about special ways to make this year end with a bang.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

An ex may be seeking to make you jealous just to get your attention. Don’t fall for that old trick. Try to remember that nothing good comes from looking back at your past. Maybe it’s time to hit the town with your peeps and do some mingling. Things might get interesting when spontaneity comes into play. Not all your feelings and actions have to be planned—sometimes acting on impulse can make life amazing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Have you been feeling extremely lucky lately? This is not a coincidence, because Venus, the planet of money, art and romance, will be in your sign this month. Time to hit the Vegas strip or play the lottery. You and your partner may be taking things to the next level soon. This kind of love has you amazed. You never knew you could feel this secure in yourself, especially with everything you have conquered this year.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Give a high five to your workout partner, or partners, for keeping you accountable so far this year. It has been extremely difficult not to overindulge in those extra-sweet espresso martinis, but you have traded them in for some lovely new curves from being in the gym. Hard work pays off every time. Keep it up.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

There is no better time than now to share your big news. You’ve been holding back so much for so long; it will definitely be a relief to get it all out in the open. Be prepared to be overwhelmed with ­congratulations from those who have been in your corner all along. You held on and pushed through when times were dark for you. Things are definitely about to get better on the other side. Look for the sun to come out, and get ready to bask in its rays.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Your artistic and loving side always shines through around this time of year. As you enter this brand-new phase, perhaps you should invest in some original looks to rebrand yourself properly. It’s an opportunity to do some ­Princess Diaries–type shopping and channel that inner diva who is just raring to get out. Throw away those old rags and trade them in for some upgraded fashion staples.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Chasing the streets is starting to become tiresome. You want to settle into something that will last a lifetime. This means it’s time to begin healing the parts of yourself that you’ve been studiously avoiding. Start to address those unresolved feelings you have been harboring and you may begin to see the change you desire.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Family members might want you to participate in some group therapy. Don’t ignore them or resist just because it feels uncomfortable. ­Learning to view things from other people’s perspective can heal you, in ways that may be inexplicable but are extremely valuable. You might discover that you have some shadow work of your own to do later, when you feel more open.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Jupiter in retrograde will leave you feeling like everything is one big misunderstanding after another. Worse, this planet is in your sign—highlighting areas of your love life and finances that need to be shored up. But rest easy: Once you’re able to get through this period relatively unscathed, your foundation will be stronger than ever.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Things are starting to get serious with your career. Be on the lookout for some important paperwork within the next couple of weeks. Remember to double-check your spam folder. Once all that is taken care of, feel free to splurge by indulging in a shopping spree.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Learning new things may not come easily to you, but nothing worth having is ever simple and effortless, is it? Usually, you are all for the “trick or treat” vibe, but not this year. Perhaps you should start searching for different ways to have fun while still taking care of your responsibilities. You never know what you’ll find unless you look.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

An unexpected caller went out of the way to get under your skin, just when you were starting to become content with your Zen approach to life. Don’t allow yourself to be consumed by your emotions. That’s not the path you want to continue on. Try to revisit some peaceful exercises you’ve used effectively in the past. It’s critical to maintain calm and remain active this month.