Good Things Are Happening! Your November Horoscope Is Here

Acknowledge your accomplishments—and prepare for the overflow of blessings during this era of your life. Nobody can erase what was already planned for you.

On November 3, Mars enters Leo until January 6, 2025. Mars in this fire sign will show you how to assert yourself-— while balancing the ideology of selfless love toward those in your circle. You will suddenly grasp why certain fake connections did not last. On November 19, Pluto enters Aquarius to showcase the power of rebellion and revolution. This offers the perfect reset after Saturn leaves retrograde in Pisces on November 15.

But take care to be impeccable in all your communications when Mercury goes into retrograde for the last time this year—on November 25 in Sagittarius.

SCORPIO

(October 23 to November 21)

Happy birthday to the Scorpios who are in control right now. There is absolutely nothing you cannot do. After long nights of hard work, it’s time to make a game plan to take over the world. “New Me” by Flo Milli should be your theme song. Put that pen to paper and be strategic. Things are likely to start getting spicy before the end of the year.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22 to December 21)

Your bank account has been blessed with some unexpected funds. Shopping sprees have inspired you to use your fashion sense to make money. Enjoy the carefree nights and parties! Mercury in your sign will tempt you to overthink decisions. Trust your intuition. You were born a star—cue “Mamushi” by Megan Thee Stallion.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 to January 19)

The word of the year for you has been “discipline”: You are a testament to how miracles are generally realized through perseverance. Finances might get a little tighter next year, so use your resources wisely. You have the marketing plan to become the next mogul in your career field, but it’s time to start playing the role.

AQUARIUS

(January 20 to February 18)

This might be a good year to start an annual Friendsgiving party. This era of your life could be a transformative period, as Pluto in your sign symbolizes a shedding of one’s old self and a rebirth. While you may encounter some obstacles now, they will help shape your future. Unconscious self–sabotage can hinder us from reaching our true potential.

PISCES

(February 19 to March 20)

Take a break from the burdens you’ve carried with grace all year. Since Saturn will be leaving retrograde in Pisces, your responsibilities will feel lighter—allowing you to put your feet up and acknowledge your growth. You’ll reap tangible rewards due to your ambition and productivity. There’s one song that’s going platinum in your house: “S/O to Me” by Latto. The real question is: Are you ready to become everything you wanted?

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Where’s the fun in the holidays if there’s no shopping on Black ­Friday? Get some gifts for others to show your appreciation. I recommend reserving a dinner table and inviting folks you care for, to express your gratitude for their contributions to your work and social life. You may notice new sides to your inner circle that you might have to work through.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Are you interested in becoming fluent in another language? There will be opportunities to learn something new that will benefit your finances in the future. How about trying Mandarin? You have sacrificed a lot this year to ensure the success of those around you, and that will not go unnoticed. Karma does not symbolize bad things to come. There is a beautiful return for being the person that you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 21)

Be prepared for a deep betrayal. Clear out your heart chakra with some deep meditation, focusing on ways to elevate your impulses. Reflect on the lessons you learned that you can apply in better circumstances. This would be an excellent time to give back, by volunteering to feed the hungry or by donating some of those old clothes to charities that need them.

CANCER

(June 22 to July 21)

Get your friends to act a mess on that Don Julio, and play that remix by Monaleo while y’all let loose. Step outside your comfort zone to accomplish something new. You have the guts to become whoever you decide to be. However, Mercury in retrograde may mean that not everyone will support your new values or career choices. Congratulations may contain a hint of envy, so take them with a grain of salt.

LEO

(July 22 to August 22)

There’s a new sheriff in town at your job, which might lead to changes in the hierarchy. This possibility has you on edge. Getting to know a new boss can be intimidating, so try to find some commonalities— and put yourself out there to make a good first impression. Start by showing how you’re an asset to the company. There may be a year-end bonus for your extra contributions to the team’s success.

VIRGO

(August 23 to September 21)

Life may seem hectic as you embark on a new chapter of your life. Don’t sweat the small details if things are not coming toge ther instantly. Instead, be prepared to enjoy the journey. Things might have gotten out of hand, due to miscommunication and arguments, but try not to take any of it personally. Toxicity may spread like wildfire, but you can decide not to let that affect your peace.

LIBRA

(September 22 to October 22)

The hobbies you have considered—from book clubs to pottery classes to cooking lessons—have brought you to new communities. You might have indulged in more sweets and wine than you considered wise; however, life’s not about being too strict with yourself. Figure out the optimal balance, so you can live in harmony. There are still many new holiday recipes to try before the end of the year.