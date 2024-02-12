More Than Mardi Gras: 7 Other Celebrations You Can't Miss In New Orleans

Getty Images

It’s no secret that New Orleans knows how to party and residents love to showcase their heritage. When you think of festivals in the city, the two that may come to mind are the Essence Festival of Culture and Mardi Gras, but did you know that the Crescent City hosts over 100 festivals annually? From food and wine to art, film, comedy, history, and multicultural events, there is something that will appeal to everyone year-round. Here are some fetes that should be on your radar:

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

I’ve attended countless music festivals, and I honestly have to say the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is absolutely one of my favorites. While the festival title says jazz, numerous stages showcase the best local and national talent across every music genre (jazz, pop, hip-hop, gospel, bluegrass, rock, etc.) over two weekends. The 2024 dates are April 25-28 and May 2-5, with talents like Big Freedia, Juvenile, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, The Anointed Jackson Sisters, The Robert Clay Band, and many more on the roster of talent.

Food is the best part of any festival. Local restaurants and food trucks will be on-site with every creole and Cajun dish imaginable. You’ll have a chance to shop with local vendors and artisans and catch street performances. The cultural tents are parties of their own. Last year, the Puerto Rico tent had dance lessons, musical performances, and a display of things native to the area. If you can’t attend any other festival in NOLA, this is the one that should be at the top of your list.

The Congo Square Rhythms Festival

The spirit of New Orleans that we love stems from the Treme neighborhood, the birthplace of Jazz and the oldest neighborhood of free Africans in The United States. Congo Square is the area where enslaved Africans (and free people of color) were permitted to gather on Sundays. Here, they embraced each other and their African traditions. The Congo Square Rhythms Festival honors those customs and traditions through dance, music, art, African drumming, and food. There will be plenty of gumbo! It is a free and family-friendly event from March 23-24, 2024.

The New Orleans Food and Wine Experience

Voted by USA Today as the 10th Best General Food Festival and 4th Best Wine Festival, The New Orleans Food And Wine Experience is an outstanding way to unite food and wine lovers while giving back to the local community. It’s been an event in the city for 32 years, bringing together the best in New Orleans’ culinary scene for bites while winemakers and sommeliers lead attendees through tasting and educational experiences. One of the highlighted events is the Tournament of Rosés. Hosted in a cocktail garden, attendees spend the afternoon tasting rosés from notable wine destinations like Spain, France, and Italy. This year’s event is June 2-5, 2024. The funds raised get donated to local non-profits.

New Orleans Horror Film Festival

As “morbid” as it may sound, cemetery tours and ghost walks are top attractions in NOLA. It makes sense to embrace the gore with the New Orleans Horror Film Festival. Filmmakers and horror film lovers alike will be able to enjoy presentations of short films and full features held at Prytania Theatre. For 11 years running, film categories have included science fiction, fantasy, dark comedy, and more. Stay tuned to the city’s festival site for the 2024 date. There are several film and literary festivals, such as The Tennessee Williams Literary Festival, New Orleans Film Festival, and the French Film Festival. You can check the listing here.

Carnaval Latino

Many cultures have called New Orleans home. Each October, The Hispanic American Musicians and Artists Cultural Association takes over the downtown area to host Carnaval Latino. It is the most magical event that blends beloved traditions with authentic food, dances, music, performances and art. Festivalgoers are always in for a treat when the Krewe of Quetzal kicks off the festival with Desfile de Las Americas, their version of a New Orleans-style parade, dressed in traditional costumes.

Bayou Bacchanal

The Bayou Bacchanal is the ultimate celebration of the Caribbean culture and the original Caribbean Carnival held in New Orleans. Hosted each November by Friends of Culture, travel to the Caribbean islands through colorful and feather-filled masquerade costumes, delightful cuisine, dance, and music. Weekend highlights include a parade and kick-off party. Held in the historic Congo Square, this year’s celebration is November 1-2, 2024.

Find out about other popular multicultural festivals, like Oktoberfest, Bastille de Fete, and Greek Fest here.

Pro tip: As you journey through the city streets, the colorful influence of African, Caribbean, European, Latin American, and Native American cultures is all around. One of the best ways to learn more about the multicultural heritage of New Orleans is a Garden District Tour through historic neighborhoods.

The Beignet Fest and More

Beignets, gumbo, boudin, crawfish, and po-boys are staples to New Orleans. So, it is no surprise that they each have a festival. The Beignet Fest is a crowd favorite. Ordinarily, the fried dough dessert gets topped with powdered sugar. It can also be served alongside cafe au lait if following the French tradition. Food vendors from across the city come together to put their spins on a classic. You can have beignets topped with pralines, filled with sweet potatoes, or bursting with seafood delights like crawfish. This year’s event will be at New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds on November 16, 2024. There are more food festivals to choose from like The Fried Chicken Festival and Emeril Lagasse’s Boudin, Bourbon, and Beer event.



Whenever you find yourself in New Orleans, use the city guide for a list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, attractions, service providers, shops, and more.