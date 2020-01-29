Headed To NOLA For Mardi Gras? Check Out What’s Also Happening In Baton Rouge, Shreveport & Lafayette

Everyone knows New Orleans is the place to be when it comes to Mardi Gras, but did you know that the annual Louisiana holiday is actually celebrated all across the state?

Much like in the Big Easy, delicious food, historic landmarks and one-of-a-kind parades are staples in several cities across the state during the popular Mardi Gras season. From Baton Rouge, to Lafayette to Shreveport, the festivities are widespread and not to be missed.

Scroll through for a look at some of the can’t-miss experiences to check out throughout the state while you’re in town celebrating of Mardi Gras.

01 SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER Located in Northwest Louisiana, Shreveport-Bossier throws the best family-friendly Mardi Gras celebrations in the state. Whether you're catching beads at a parade, tapping your feet to a second-line jazz band, or digging into a piping hot bowl ofvgumbo, you’ll discover a good time around every corner in the region known as "Louisiana's Other Side." Mardi Gras season in Shreveport-Bossier begins in early January and continues until Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25. Keep scrolling for a look at what's in store or head over to www.ShreveportMardiGras.com for more info. 02 The Krewe of Centaur Parade XXIX Saturday, February 15 in Shreveport-Bossier 03 Marilynn’s Place In between all the parades and grand balls, save room to sample Louisiana’s legendary po’ boys at Marilynn’s Place in Shreveport. 04 Krewe of Gemini Parade XXXI Saturday, Feb. 22 in Shreveport-Bossier 05 BeauxJax Crafthouse Located in Bossier City’s popular East Bank District, BeauxJax Crafthouse is the perfect place to grab a rich, spicy bowl of seafood gumbo. 06 Krewe of Highland Parade XXV Sunday, February 23 in Shreveport 07 BATON ROUGE Baton Rouge is the capital city of Mardi Gras and of the state of Louisiana. It’s central location – an hour from New Orleans and Lafayette – makes Baton Rouge the perfect city to visit. It houses over 300 years of history, much of which can be tasted in the delectable food, seen in our colorful political history, heard in our music and felt at our many festivals throughout the year. While you’re here, immerse yourself in the city’s history and check out the vast number of local attractions and activities! Keep scrolling for a look at what's in store in Baton Rouge and visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/mardigras for more information. Photo Credit: Getty Images 08 Louisiana’s Old State Capitol Take a tour of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge and don’t forget to look up at the beautiful gothic staircase and stained-glass ceiling! 09 LSU Art Museum Perfect for Art Lovers and located inside The Shaw Center for the Arts, the LSU Museum of Art in Baton Rouge features a diverse art collection. 10 Louisiana State Capitol Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s current State Capitol is a magnificent 34-story art deco-style structure standing proud as the nation’s tallest capitol building that gives a birds-eye view of the entire city and mighty Mississippi River from the 27th floor observation deck. 11 Louisiana Art & Science Museum The Louisiana Art & Science Museum in Baton Rouge offers fine art exhibitions, a hands-on science gallery, a state-of-the art planetarium and more – something for everyone 12 USS Kidd Baton Rouge's USS Kidd provides a unique experience where you can tour the restored WWII Fletcher-class destroyer and then stroll through the historic exhibits in adjoining Veteran's Memorial Museum. 13 Mall of Louisiana Visit the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge where you’ll find over 175 stores, delicious food stops and a magical carousel. 14 Capitol Park Museum At the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, you can step onto a real Mardi Gras float, discover the difference between Cajun and Creole, feast your eyes upon a massive shrimp boat and lose yourself in Louisiana music and historical multimedia presentations. 15 LAFAYETTE Mardi Gras season signals a time of celebration. Especially in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun and Creole Country, famous for letting the good times roll, or as Lafayette locals say: laissez les bons temps rouler. Dubbed the "Happiest City in America" by The Wall Street Journal, Lafayette invites you to let loose and experience all the revelry of Mardi Gras in a family-friendly atmosphere. The more common Mardi Gras celebrations span two weekends in Lafayette from February 14-15 and 21-25. Keep scrolling for a look at some of what Lafayette has to offer and visit https://www.lafayettetravel.com/events/festivals/mardi-gras/ for more information. 16 Courir de Mardi Gras One of the more unique celebrations in Lafayette is the courir de Mardi Gras. This celebration dates back to medieval France, where disguised revelers dressed in mocking costumes would visit homes on Mardi Gras day. The smaller towns surrounding Lafayette celebrate the courir with costumed men and women on horseback and trucks. They travel the countryside to beg residents for ingredients to a gumbo, usually with a musical band and onlookers following behind. Once they arrive in town, a communal gumbo is cooked and enjoyed. 17 Krewe des Chiens Parade Saturday, February 15 in Lafayette. 18 The Children's Parade February 22 in Lafayette. 19 Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade February 25 in Lafayette 20 Queen Evangeline's Parade February 25 in Lafayette 21 Townsquare Media Independent Parade February 25 in Lafayette. 22 Krewe de Canailles Parade February 14 in Lafayette 23 The Children's Parade February 22 in Lafayette.

