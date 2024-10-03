Fawn Weaver And Uncle Nearest Launch Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey

Uncle Nearest

It’s time to toast to Uncle Nearest once again!

Uncle Nearest, Inc., the makers of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most-awarded bourbon and American whiskey for six years running, announces the arrival of Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey. While Uncle Nearest’s current premium whiskeys boast proof points starting at 93, Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey is bottled at 84 proof. With this lower proof and approachable price point of $29.99, Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey was created with inclusivity and versatility in mind—an everyday bourbon that bars and restaurants can confidently pour as their first choice for cocktails or when reaching for a bottle to satisfy any call for bourbon.

The launch of Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey follows the release of Fawn Weaver’s best-selling book Love & Whiskey. The book provides a deeper understanding of Nearest Green’s impact, recounting the true story of the master distiller and his mentee, Jack Daniel, while also delving into Uncle Nearest’s unprecedented rise. Since its release in June, Love & Whiskey has captivated readers, debuting as an instant New York Times best-seller and remaining on the list for two consecutive months. The book currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Crafted by four-time Master Blender of the Year and 5th-generation Green descendant Victoria Eady Butler, Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey is designed as the perfect companion for bartenders and at-home mixologists alike. Whether mixing a classic—like a Manhattan, Whiskey Smash, or Hot Toddy—or experimenting with a fresh take—like a whiskey spin on a Sidecar, Victoria’s recommendation—this new whiskey delivers. Its standout, taller, slimmer bottle ensures an easy pour while fitting seamlessly into the Uncle Nearest portfolio with the same signature front label shape.

“Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey captures the spirit of my great-great-grandfather, Nearest Green, while still upholding our pillars of excellence and unmatched quality,” said Victoria Eady Butler. “With this new brand, we’re not just expanding our offerings—we’re expanding the Uncle Nearest family, reaching new consumers who may not consider spending more than $50 on a bottle. Our goal is simple: To make Nearest Green a household name, bringing people together to honor our past while embracing the future of Tennessee Whiskey.”

Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey is now available for order via their e-commerce partner, ReserveBar, on the Uncle Nearest website. Beginning Saturday, October 5, it will also be available for purchase at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee—the 7th most-visited distillery in the world—where Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest founder and CEO, and Victoria Eady Butler will celebrate its release with their community. Shortly after, Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey will begin rolling out to stores, bars, and restaurants, starting with Uncle Nearest’s home state of Tennessee.

To celebrate the launch of Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey, Uncle Nearest is offering a special online promotion. Customers who order their bottles can email NGTW@unclenearest.com to enter a raffle to win one of 50 signed copies of Love & Whiskey, along with exclusive swag. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM ET on October 30.

For more information about Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey or to find it at a store, restaurant, or bar near you, visit www.unclenearest.com or follow @unclenearest on Instagram.