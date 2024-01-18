Bypass The BBL: Here Are 6 Natural Booty-Boosting Workouts

Getty

Ladies! There are ways to firm up your butt without committing to surgery. The secret to a tight derriere is pretty straightforward, putting in that consistent work in the gym. Working out your glute muscles is also important for strength training performance and injury prevention – not just for aesthetic reasons. Check out some of the best butt exercises to incorporate in your workout routine at home or in the gym below.

Glute Bridge:

Lie on your back with your hands at your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor hip-width apart to begin the glute bridge. Next, squeeze your glutes and abs to push through your heels to lift your hips several inches off the floor.

Aim to make your body form a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lastly, try to hold the position for 30 seconds while engaging your core. Be sure to maintain tension if you opt to use a fitness band so your knees don’t collapse or knock together.

Reverse Lunge:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold your hands together in front of your chest, or rest them at your hips. Next, lift your right foot and step back about several feet to land on the ball on your foot.

Bend both knees until your left quad and right shin parallel the floor. Your torso should lean forward so your back is flat and not arched. Your left knee should be above your left foot, and your butt and core should be engaged and tight.

Push through the heel of your left foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other leg.

Squats:

Open up your legs and stand with feet a little wider than hip-width, toes facing front.

Thrust your hips — bending at the knees and ankles and pressing your knees open. Next, sit squat while keeping your heels and toes on the ground, chest up, and shoulders back.

Continue to press into your heels and straighten your legs to return to a standing upright position.

Donkey Kick:

Begin in an all-fours position, with wrists under your shoulders, knees under your hips, and core engaged. Next, extend your right foot up and toward the ceiling, engaging your glutes.

Continue to keep your core engaged.

Bulgarian Split Squat:

You’ll need assistance from a bench to complete this exercise. Stand with your back to your bench.

Next lift your left foot on the floor a few feet in front of the bench, place the top of your right foot on the bench, shoelaces down.

Place your hands behind your head and engage your core.

Then, bend your knees to lower down into a split squat. Your left knee should form a 90-degree angle so that your thigh is parallel to the ground and your right knee hovers above the floor.

Driving through your left heel, stand back up to the starting position.

Goblet Squat: