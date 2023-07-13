Home Style: Inside Naomi Osaka’s ‘Serene’ Baby Nursery

Crate & Kids

Naomi Osaka recently welcomed her first child with her longtime boyfriend, rapper Cordae. A little girl they’ve named Shai, she’s currently catching her Zzzs in a cozy and colorful nursery that Osaka describes as “serene.” The 26-year-old tennis ace partnered with Crate & Kids to create the space. They painted a cloud mural in the room, brought in plenty of pieces that created storage space, and set up the nursery with a comfy daybed that ensured Shai and her parents could stay close during those long nights of nonstop feedings. It was a process, but an enjoyable one as Osaka told us a little over a month before she welcomed her daughter.

“The whole process for me was really fun, and a great learning experience,” she tells ESSENCE. “I would say they were a really amazing and kind team, because the clouds were my biggest call out. And then they sort of just navigated around that and we kind of tossed ideas around about what color do we want it to be, and how muted do we want certain pieces? And then we kind of moved onto the furniture, and the color of the furniture. So I think there was a lot of steps that they also didn’t want me to be too stressed about. Overall, it was a really fun experience.”

It was an experience sure to help make Osaka’s transition into parenthood as smooth as possible.

We talked to the influential athlete about making room for her bundle of joy, how Crate & Kids brought her ideas to life, and her true thoughts and feelings about entering into motherhood.

ESSENCE: How are you feeling about this process of journeying into motherhood for the first time?

Naomi Osaka: I’m excited about it. Because I feel like it’s a new adventure, and I’m going to grow, I guess, together with the baby. And we’re going to learn so many new things. But a little bit nervous as well.

Yeah, understandable. It’s a very exciting time. And so what things have you been doing to get ready for first-time motherhood? Have you been doing lots of reading, resting, nesting?

I think I’ve definitely been doing the nesting. Crate and Barrel did a really good job on the nursery, so it’s just been fun to fill up the room with personal touches. And then I’ve been buying clothes for the baby, which I probably bought too many clothes. But I don’t know, it’s just really fun.

Like you said, you partnered with Crate and Kids. First and foremost, what has been the design inspiration for your baby’s nursery?

For me, the design inspiration was just trying to be peaceful. I wanted something that I could go into, and feel very calm. And then I told them that I wanted clouds, and they did a really beautiful cloud mural. And I thought it was really nice. Because when I walked in there for the first time, it really did feel serene.

Nice, nice. And what kind of items have been important for you to have in the space too?

Yeah, I really wanted a sofa bed, just in case. I’m definitely going to fall asleep in there, so I thought it was important to have. And then just the changing pad dresser, I thought that was also really important. And to have a bunch of storage room too.

What are some of the must-haves for your registry that you would love to see, not only in this room, in this nursery, but in your house as you get ready to accommodate a baby?

Well, people have been sending us stuff from the registry, and I thought it was really cute. I don’t really know what you call it, but it’s like a swing situation. So I think it’ll rock the baby to sleep, or at least calm the baby a little bit. And then a bunch of books to read to the baby that I thought were cute.

Okay. Any other must-haves, or you feel like those are the ones that you’re really excited about?

Honestly, people have been sending us so much stuff. Must-haves. I realize how important a diaper bag is, so someone sent a diaper bag, which, I think I’m going to be using quite a lot.

And as someone who is Haitian and Japanese, do you see yourself taking your child around the world, exposing them to different cultures and experiences sooner than later?

Yeah, I definitely want to travel the world together, and just see new things. And I feel like for me, I didn’t traditionally go to college or anything, so I felt like I learned a lot about the world by going to, say, Rome and going to the Coliseum, and reading up on it while I was there. So I think, educationally, it could also be very good.

Yeah, for sure! Obviously, people are wondering if you want them to play tennis like you. If not that, what kind of things have you been thinking about that you’d love to see your child step into as they get older?

Yeah, honestly, I have no idea. Of course, I would want them to be passionate about something and love what they, I guess, chase after. But I’m also a kid that grew up with my parents wanting me to play tennis, and then I sort of, I guess, stepped into the role as I grew older. So I’m just thinking about, I wonder how much do you have to guide the child?

And lastly, how would you like to spend this time before the baby comes? Is there anything that you want to do with these last few months, or weeks?

I’m on the timeline that I can’t travel anymore, so I’m just staying at home and I guess kind of preparing. And also I guess, resting. Because I know when the baby comes, I won’t be able to rest as much as I am now.