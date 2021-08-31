Photos Of Mother-Daughter Duos Who Could Pass For Sisters

There comes a time when you run across a photo of someone and you’re brought to a standstill by what you see. That was us when we ran across this stunning photo of City Girls rapper Yung Miami and her mom, Keenya Young. The last name fits her perfectly because she could have passed for the star’s sister as they stopped to pose for the ‘gram.
But fierce Black women and their gorgeous daughters are everywhere, including in the entertainment industry. There’s just something about seeing photos of beautiful mother-daughter duos, and some trios, that makes us happy. So we collected a few for your viewing pleasure. Check out these flawless family moments.
Nikki Taylor and Teyana Taylor
Tabitha Brown and Choyce Brown
Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter
Brandy and Sy’rai Smith
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming & Aoki Lee Simmons
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz