Photos Of Mother-Daughter Duos Who Could Pass For Sisters

There comes a time when you run across a photo of someone and you’re brought to a standstill by what you see. That was us when we ran across this stunning photo of City Girls rapper Yung Miami and her mom, Keenya Young. The last name fits her perfectly because she could have passed for the star’s sister as they stopped to pose for the ‘gram.

But fierce Black women and their gorgeous daughters are everywhere, including in the entertainment industry. There’s just something about seeing photos of beautiful mother-daughter duos, and some trios, that makes us happy. So we collected a few for your viewing pleasure. Check out these flawless family moments.

Nikki Taylor and Teyana Taylor

Tabitha Brown and Choyce Brown

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter

Brandy and Sy’rai Smith

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming & Aoki Lee Simmons

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz