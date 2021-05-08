15 Celeb Mother/Daughter Duos Who Look Exactly Alike
By Brooklyn White ·

It’s Mother’s Day (if you haven’t gotten a gift yet, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered), the holiday that’s all about showing our queens how special they are. To honor our faves, and their glowing mamas, we made a list of some mommy/daughter duos who look like twins. From vegan dream team Tabitha and Choyce Brown, to Bey and Blue, to Teyana Taylor and her mini-me, Iman Tayla Shumpert (AKA Junie), we rounded up the flyest of the fly girls and their baby girls. Keep scrolling to check it out.

01
Teyana Taylor and Junie Shumpert
Photo credit: Teyana Taylor
02
Tabitha and Choyce Brown
03
Kiya Cole and Skai Jackson
Photo credit: Skai Jackson
04
Tia Mowry and Cairo Hardrict
Photo credit: Tia Mowry
05
Zonnique Pullins and Hunter James
Photo credit: Zonnique Pullins
06
Keri and Yara Shahidi
Photo credit: Keri Shahidi
07
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
08
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz
Photo credit: Calvin Klein
09
Brandy Norwood and Sy’Rai Smith
Photo credit: Sy’Rai Smith
10
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
11
Lauryn Hill and Selah Marley
Photo credit: Pop Sugar
12
Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker
13
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry
Photo credit: Erykah Badu
14
Niecy and Dia Nash
15
Kyla Pratt, Liyah and Lyric Kirpatrick
Photo credit: Cassy Athena

