15 Celeb Mother/Daughter Duos Who Look Exactly Alike

It’s Mother’s Day (if you haven’t gotten a gift yet, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered), the holiday that’s all about showing our queens how special they are. To honor our faves, and their glowing mamas, we made a list of some mommy/daughter duos who look like twins. From vegan dream team Tabitha and Choyce Brown, to Bey and Blue, to Teyana Taylor and her mini-me, Iman Tayla Shumpert (AKA Junie), we rounded up the flyest of the fly girls and their baby girls. Keep scrolling to check it out.
02
Tabitha and Choyce Brown
07
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
08
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz
Photo credit: Calvin Klein
10
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
12
Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker
14
Niecy and Dia Nash