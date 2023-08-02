Rapper Monie Love Engaged After Getting Proposed To On Stage

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

British rapper Monie Love is no longer in the dating pool. She’s been snatched off the market by fiancé and NPC physique competitor Rezell Simmons. The 53-year-old shared the exciting news on her social media feed, revealing that he popped the question while she was on stage performing.

“Sooooooooooo………THIS Happened Tonight in the middle of my performance,” she wrote while showing off her new ring in a photo.

In the caption of the post, the rapper expanded on how it all went down.

“While Onstage tonight in Macon GA, THIS happened,” she wrote, adding, “EYES ENGAGED YALL 💍. #MonieInTheMiddle FA REAL!!!!!😂 ( Promise I’m getting to all the thank you’s gimme a sec lol)”

Love was performing at the Rock The Bells show in Macon, Ga. to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. It was only right the Grammy-nominated MC and radio personality be present at such a monumental event.

In a follow-up post, Love went into more detail about the proposal.

“So let me start by saying I was in a TESTY mood yesterday…” she wrote. “IT was like 105 degrees and I’m very meticulous on arrangements on show days. I had more than my healthy about [sic] of questions and how @fittechnupe3.0 navigated through them, plus the heat, plus coordinating with my manager and team ALUMNI, pulled off a change of clothes, plus getting his FOI Brothers in place, I JUST DNT KNOW!!! What I do know is YOU DID THAT Babe and I’m forever better because of it. #Yes💍”

In December 2022, Love and Simmons began sharing their love story online. She has been married three times before and is a single mom to four children. In May, she launched a series, Monie In the Middle, on RockTheBellsTV, which features her two daughters Cali and Layna.

We hope the fourth time will be a charm for the rap great.