Did You Know These Music Stars Were Brits?

Many Americans are shocked on social media today, after several heard R&B crooner Ella Mai’s perfectly UK-accented speaking voice for the first time in an Instagram Live appearance last night.
Surprisingly, despite her ubiquitous hit Boo’d Up floating across the airwaves consistently since its release in 2018, many fans had still never quite heard the London-born singer’s casual speaking voice before yesterday evening. But she’s not the only “surprise Brit” that has popped up on American audiences used to hearing their favorite artists’ less-English-affected performance accents.
Did you happen to know that these music artists are from “across the pond” as well? Take a look to see if you’re surprised by any of your favorite rappers’ and singers’ true nationality.
01
21 Savage
Fans were shocked when their favorite Atlanta-based rapper suddenly was hit with ICE-related legal troubles. As it turns out, the 28-year-old rapper’s signature southern drawl was developed sometime after he relocated to the United States with his parents at age 7.
02
Jorja Smith
This British beauty first gained popularity stateside with features on Canadian-born rapper Drake’s chart-topping More Life project in 2017. Though it’s nearly undetectable in her singing voice, the songstress is a Walsall, West Midlands, England native.
03
Cynthia Erivo
Though she’s best known for taking on iconic roles such as Harriet Tubman and Aretha Franklin, near-EGOT actress Cynthia Erivo is also an R&B crooner in her own right. The Stockwell, South London native recently released her first album, Ch. 1, Vs. 1.
04
Mahalia
Mahalia’s sultry and soulful singing voice often masks the fact that she’s a Syston, Charnwood, Leicestershire, England-born beauty of Jamaican and Irish descent.
05
Monie Love
Even now that Monie Love is considered a pioneer in female-led Hip Hop, many fans didn’t realize that the rapper was English born until she became an actress and radio personality.
06
Slick Rick
It’s more well-known now, but when The Ruler was a new artist back in the late 1980’s and on into the 1990’s, many Hip Hop fans had no idea the Children’s Story rapper was a native of the southwest London district of Mitcham, and relocated to The Bronx at age 11.