Did You Know These Music Stars Were Brits?

Many Americans are shocked on social media today, after several heard R&B crooner Ella Mai’s perfectly UK-accented speaking voice for the first time in an Instagram Live appearance last night.

Surprisingly, despite her ubiquitous hit Boo’d Up floating across the airwaves consistently since its release in 2018, many fans had still never quite heard the London-born singer’s casual speaking voice before yesterday evening. But she’s not the only “surprise Brit” that has popped up on American audiences used to hearing their favorite artists’ less-English-affected performance accents.

Did you happen to know that these music artists are from “across the pond” as well? Take a look to see if you’re surprised by any of your favorite rappers’ and singers’ true nationality.