‘Hard Launch’: Michaela Coel And Her New Man Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Emmy winner Michaela Coel has a new man on her arm and his name is Spencer Hewett. The pair launched their relationship on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards 2023 hosted by Pandora. The event took place at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 04, 2023 in London.

The couple were pictured on the red carpet looking at one another lovingly as they posed for pictures. Coel rocked a stunning white fitted gown and cornrows while her man kept it simple with a black suit and a hint of white to complement the I May Destroy You creator. Hewett shared an image on his Instagram Stories with the hashtag, #hardlaunch (Coel isn’t active on Instagram). He also posted an official picture on his Instagram page with the couple holding hands using the same caption.

Fans didn’t waste time flooding the entrepreneur’s comment section and as a proud boyfriend, he responded to several of them. One fan asked, “How the hell did you manage to bag her?” He replied, “I think I’m stuck in a simulation actually.”

Hewett is a computer and chemical engineer and also a business owner. Additionally, he’s a millionaire retail and e-commerce entrepreneur and the founder of the company Radar.

As for Coel, the multi-hyphenate (actress-writer-producer-director) is very private about her love life and hasn’t mentioned being in a relationship since 2018. At the time, Coel told The Guardian she had a boyfriend but didn’t disclose anything else to safeguard his privacy.

“I used to be really loose with the amount of information I put out on social media…As my career has stabilized, I feel like I need to retreat more,” she told the publication at the time.

In 2018, the 36-year-old also told The Culture Trip that she identifies as “aromantic” and explained what that meant for her.

“I googled aromanticism and I very much felt like, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ Which means if you tell me to dress up nicely because we’re going to go to a dinner with candles, it’s not going to mean a lot to me. It’s a waste of money and I have ingredients at home,” she said. “Things like weddings and the expense of these things — I would rather settle for the rest of my life with a person.”

She continued in the interview, “I am OK being by myself. I like having intimate relationships but I don’t want to change people or want to be changed by anyone. Diamond rings don’t make me happy. Flowers don’t make me smile. I can’t smell them. I don’t have a sense of smell. I want to know who you are.”

It looks like Coel is no longer riding solo and has found someone who matches her energy—and her success. You love to see it!