Method Man, Married Over 20 Years, Shared The Key To Making Love Last: ‘Don’t Talk About It’

Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Method Man is everywhere lately. He has covered both Men’s Health and Cassius recently in celebration of 50 years of hip hop, showing that he’s a hot commodity more than 30 years in the game. Some people who have the rapper down as their man in their head may not know he’s married to Tamika Smith because of how low-key their relationship is.

During a past visit to the daytime talk show Sherri, the host and actress asked if he had any tips for people on how to have a great relationship.

“Don’t talk about it,” the rapper, born Clifford Smith, replied before the audience erupted with applause.

“I think the more you keep things private and between you and her, it’s more personal and it lasts longer,” he added.

The Smiths have been married for over 21 years and share three children together–two boys and a girl. They were engaged for two years and then finally decided to become one legally in 2001.

This isn’t the first time the actor and Wu-Tang clan rapper has shared a little peek into his marriage but it is one of the few occasions he’s opened up about it.

During a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk he told Jada Pinkett Smith, “I’ve been with her 29 years. We got married in ’01, so we’re 20,” he added before insisting, “It’s work! Respect is first and foremost.”

The couple apparently met in 1997 when Tamika was his personal assistant. They have overcome private hurdles over the years such as Tamika’s battle with breast cancer in 2006. In response to the news of Tamika’s cancer becoming public knowledge (at the time, by Wendy Williams, whom Tamika said “never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever” for revealing that info), the star told Rolling Stone, “My wife is one of the strongest people on the planet.”

Their three kids include Sha, who was born in 1996, and twins Raekwon and Cheyenne who were born in 1997.