Method Man Shares The Diet That Keeps Him Fit And Fine At 52

Method Man, a member of the renowned group Wu-Tang Clan is spilling all the tea about his wellness routine and we’re here for it. The iconic rapper recently did an interview with GQ where he discussed counting macros, getting toned, and his leg day routine. If you’ve seen a recent picture of Method Man, our February 2022 digital cover star, you probably want to keep reading to get the gems.

Before you take notes, know that the multitalented star isn’t eating leafy greens all day. Instead, he enjoys balance. He’s got all the goods like Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Jelly Belly candy incorporated in his diet.

“Well, for the past 10 years I’ve been following my macros,” the rapper, born Clifford Smith, shared. Macros are nutrients that provide you with energy and they fall into three buckets: proteins, carbs, and fat.

“Chicken you can never go wrong with: It’s higher in protein and lean, but I’m tired of chicken. But I found a quick fix, especially on the road: Chick-fil-A is tops on the menu,” he said. “I’m very limited though, because my Chick-fil-A order is the same. The people at the Staten Island Mall can vouch for that, because I get the same thing every time I go.”

The 52-year-old went on to share his carb of choice and yes, it’s high in sugar.

“Jelly Bellies are my carb of choice. I mean, if I can have it, why not? It’s also OK to have a doughnut. With my diet, I can have the nuggets and still get one Krispy Kreme doughnut—not two—one,” he said.

The How High actor happens to be in tip-top shape and it’s clearly because of discipline and sticking to a regular workout routine.

“Anybody that works out knows that ‘toned’ is a word that people use who don’t naturally workout a lot,” he said. “If anything, you’re trying to be more defined, you’re trying to challenge yourself everyday. I’m sorry, I sound like a real f–king gym rat myself.”

The average adult between 18-64 should get 150 minutes of physical activity in a week, which is about 20 minutes a day according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Method Man is crushing those recommendations and doing at least 120 minutes per workout.

“We’re in there ‘til we finish our workout. Minimum of two hours,” he said.

All the Method Man stans know he has been fine all of his life. At least, after this interview we have some more insight as to why.