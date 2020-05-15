11 Must-Have Products For Your At Home Wellness Routine

One thing that life promises everyone right now is: uncertainty.
But in a time when the world remains chaotic (largely due to the global coronavirus pandemic), just know it is still possible to find a few moments to indulge in your own wellness practices to help you stay healthy, calm, level-headed, stress free. A wellness “routine” is much more than taking an occasional bubble bath when the kids are in bed, or putting on a face mask. It’s also part of the sum of your everyday life experiences: getting a good night’s rest, journaling about your day or upgrading your skincare routine, so your skin can glow once we’re all back outside.
From healthy sleep devices to spa-worthy beauty products here are a few items to help you stay healthy and well while we’re all indoors.
UrbanStems
Not only are they beautiful, flowers have numerous benefits including reduced stress, increased fresh oxygen, increased humidity, and boosted productivity. UrbanStems’ expansive options of fresh, hand-cut flowers will be sure to be an uplifting pick-me-up that you need during these trying times.
JBL Pulse 4
Looking to test out a new bath bomb on International Bath Day (June 14th?) With pre-set ambient lighting effects and 360-degree sound, the JBL Pulse 4 speaker lights up your bathroom with whatever mood you’re feeling. Plus, it’s waterproof so you won’t have to worry about knocking it in the water while you’re applying your preferred facemask.
Hatch Restore
With sleep playing such a vital role in maintaining overall health, Hatch designed Restore to help everyone achieve healthy sleep patterns by making it easy to set and stick with a personalized sleep routine every night. Restore allows users to program their own sleep routine from the moment they wind down to the time they wake up. The device combines soothing sleep sounds, a bedside reading light and a sunrise alarm in one sleek device — all personalized to ensure good sleep for every individual, no matter their preferred sleep environment and bedtime routine.
Foster’s Lab’s Anti-Tech Serum
Foster’s Lab’s Anti-Tech Serum is designed to prevent and combat the effects of blue light damage. As our screen time continues to rise, it is important, now more than ever to protect our skin from technology. With high-quality ingredients such as Cacao Seed Extract, Bakuchiol, Vitamin C Booster, and a proprietary blend of other ingredients, the light, gel-like Anti-Tech Serum works its benefits as soon as it is applied to the skin to create a shield against blue light to enhance skin’s vibrancy and youthfulness.
DW Home
To the tropics we go (indoors that is)! DW Home’s brand new summer collection has scents that range from Pineapple Cake, Salted Mango & Melon, and Jungle Guava and they’ll help take your at-home self-care routine to the next level.
Rocketbook Fusion
The Rocketbook Fusion is an endlessly reusable pen and paper notebook with seven page styles that connect to your favorite cloud services, so now your journaling can go digital. It also features 42 pages packed with templates like a weekly planner, monthly calendar, task list, idea list, dot grid and lined pages that will help anyone get re-organized and on routine during quarantine.
Teeccino Teas
When was the last time you’ve sat in your thoughts with a cup of tea? Teeccino is known for their roasted herbal coffees & teas which are bold, and rich in flavor without the added stimulants (like caffeine and acid), making it the perfect addition to your daily tea-time regimine. They are also packed with natural, high organic quality ingredients that will give you a natural energy boost!
Sugarpova
Self care is sometimes indulging in your sweet tooth when you’ve got a sugar craving. Sugarpova candies let you reward yourself after a long day of training with a sweet treat. All Sugarpova candies, including gummies, chocolates, gumballs and truffles, are made with all-natural ingredients, including fruit, vegetable and other plant extracts, for an indulgence you can feel good about — at an affordable price that makes them easy to share.
PlusCBD™ Oil Drops
If you’ve been thinking about adding CBD to your daily routine and haven’t started yet, they are the perfect form of simple and easy self-care. PlusCBD™ Oil Drops, for example, are available in four different CBD concentration levels, ranging from 250mg – 1500mg of CBD, and tasty flavors, like refreshing peppermint and goji blueberry, these drops can be added to your to-go cup of coffee or enjoyed straight from the dropper.
Dermaclara Beauty
For many of us, face masks and skin care routines have been part of our saving grace during quarantine. Not only do we keep our melanin glowing, but it actually feels good to look good. And if you want to step up your routine, it’s time to add Dermaclara Beauty’s groundbreaking scientific line of skincare that addresses both wrinkles and stretch marks using 100% medical grade silicone patches and complementary skincare that helps minimize stretch marks and reduces the appearance of wrinkles without having to resort to surgery or injections.
Hydros Self Filtering Bottle
What’s self-care without hydration? Hydros is an ideal option for those looking to consume clean water, save money and limit waste & plastic usage. The bottles and carafes filter water in real time for drinking (meaning no need to wait 30 minutes to an hour for drinkable water).