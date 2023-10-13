A New Study Shows That 53% Of Americans Prefer Engaging With Someone Who’s Been To Therapy

Getty

Pure recently surveyed 1,000 Americans on their feelings toward mental health on a first date and found that name-dropping your therapist might be the best way to get the conversation going, as 92% of Americans prefer dating those who’ve been to therapy. The reason is that these people are more likely to show proper dating etiquette: 23% absolutely believe that those who’ve been to therapy are less likely to ghost you or weirdly behave. Therefore, 50% choose to discuss therapy on the first date, and 70% are completely comfortable doing it. If the first date doesn’t feel like the right time, that’s fine, but you’re likely worrying about nothing.

In 2022, 23% of US adults visited a psychologist, therapist, or psychiatrist, a huge sharp increase from just 13% two decades ago. Evidently, more people recognize the importance of taking care of their mental health and the benefits of therapy. See the key takeaways of the study below.

Key takeaways

Mental health is no longer viewed as a red flag in America’s dating scene, with almost three-quarters now comfortable discussing mental well-being and therapy on a first date.

Americans are more likely to engage with those who mention therapy on their dating profile, with 92% feeling they make for a better date.

However, therapy sessions don’t always translate into better dating etiquette, with daters divided on whether those in therapy display fewer unusual or unpleasant behaviors.