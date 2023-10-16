A new sweet and tangy sauce has landed at McDonalds, but it’s not new to many palates. Created by Washington D.C. and Chicago culinary creators, Mambo Sauce, as it’s called, has deep roots in African-American culture. The sauce was created in the 1960s and quickly became a favorite. So the very popular fast food service brand is bringing it to customers all over, along with a second sauce called Sweet and Spicy Jam.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA. “Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture – pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving. To celebrate their arrival, we’re passing the mic to some of our biggest sauce fans – food content creators – to get their authentic reactions from the very first, drizzle, dip and bite.”

Your palate can anticipate a tomato-based, sweet, spicy, and vinegary taste in addition to Caribbean flavors. If you’d like a live review of the sauces or ideas about how to pair them with different foods, tap into content creators like @Mr.Eats305, @sharidyonne, @santanakeish, @misslegarda, @natelovlogs and @blackgirlsexploredc.

To learn more about the history behind mambo sauce, watch McDonald’s short documentary on YouTube. It’s an ode to D.C. and Chicago communities as the short work shares real stories of the sauce makers in addition to thoughts from restaurateurs, small business owners and fans.