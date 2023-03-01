Are New Beginnings On The Horizon For You? Your March Horoscope Is Here

Avoid the madness. Saturn, planet of discipline, karma and self-control, enters Pisces on March 7 and goes into retrograde on March 11. This shift coincides with delusional Neptune moving toward retrograde in Pisces on March 9, a celestial pairing that reveals the truth of others’ intentions. The good news is that tension simmers down as Mars leaves retrograde in Gemini on March 15. And with Saturn remaining in sensitive Pisces for the next two-plus years, fate will be in full effect—for better or worse!

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

How can you lose when you already chose? You’ve been conquering every obstacle and now you can celebrate. Enjoy the fruits of your labor and treat yourself to a new experience. This birthday month, all eyes will be on you; it’s your time to shine. With Neptune, the planet of dreams, in your sign, you are about to see your wildest wishes come true.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Time to refocus! The responsibilities you’ve been running away from are slowly approaching your door. Although you have enjoyed this new chapter of your life, some family issues have yet to be resolved. Remember that your serenity is the number one priority. You may want to take a moment to exercise and reflect on your next big business decision, one that could potentially lead to better things.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Keep your eye on the competition, as your new job may be at risk. A change of environment is your best bet for getting out of the artistic funk you’ve been in lately. It’s okay to have regrets and to realize some things are not meant for you.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

You have been too strict about giving yourself time to play. A vacation is coming sooner than you think; you need to embrace it fully. Connect with your inner child by watching a Disney movie, buying a coloring book, or joining a skating club. These outlets will allow you to get lost in your own creative space. You deserve to laugh at the simple things!

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Stop questioning yourself—trust that you made the right decisions at the right moment. You may be feeling overwhelmed, but you should use the lessons recently learned to become better. Check out some podcasts and read books that will help you adapt to this journey you’re about to embark on

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Your prayers are finally being answered: It seems as if circumstances are perfect to allow you to advance to the next level in your career. Remember, self-care days are mandatory for optimal performance. Book a massage and facial appointment in advance, and be sure to keep the dates, as the hard work is ongoing.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Someone close to you will prove their value. Additional work options or financial assistance may be on the horizon. However, you will need to exercise discipline and take the time to ensure that this opportunity will benefit you in the next couple of years.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Does it feel like somebody’s watching you? The purpose of the distractions is to take you off the path of your destiny, so remain focused on your goals this month. You may want to consider keeping a journal close by at bedtime. Ancestors might start whispering messages to you while you’re sleeping.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Some important things are not going as you expected, which might make this a great time to re-examine your approach. You may need to embrace practices that will help you evolve personally and professionally. Start with a vision board to bring your desires into plain view.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

So far this year, it’s been feeling like “you” season! However, you may need to preserve your energy for April, and brace yourself for the hurdles that are about to come. Everyone has been trying to get in touch with you, but you have been too busy. Sometimes, the reward is sweeter if it comes with some sacrifice.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Help has arrived right on time. You may join forces with a business associate to elevate your career to new heights as new work opportunities come knocking at your door. You will finally receive the recognition you deserved last year. You have been the anchor for so long; now it’s time to celebrate the victory that is heading your way.