Every Movie And TV Series You Should Watch On Prime Video According To Your Zodiac Sign

It might be Libra season but this time isn’t only about those who celebrate their birthdays between now and October 22. Our Zodiac signs come into play in many aspects of our life and at many different times including when Mercury is in retrograde which, if you didn’t already know, is right now.
That being said, it’s likely we could all use a little mindless entertainment to carry us through October 18 when Mercury chills out. And while you could scroll aimlessly through your various streaming services in hopes of finding something that will pique your interest, why not let the stars guide you?
Amazon Prime just released a list of books, playlists, podcasts and — our fave — movies and TV series to watch according to your Zodiac sign. Each of the titles are already available to Prime members at no additional cost and, let’s be honest, this will save all of us a whole lot of time. Click through to see where your astrology and Amazon align with this list of movies to watch according to your Zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
• 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
• Alex Rider
• Bosch
• Jolt
• Knives Out
• S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies
• The Boys
• The Tomorrow War
• Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse
• Vikings
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
• (500) Days Of Summer
• A Rainy Day in New York
• Chemical Hearts
• Life in A Year
• Modern Love
• Pequeñas Coincidencias (Little Coincidences)
• Sylvie’s Love
• The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
• Two Night Stand
• With Love
Gemini (May 21-June21)
• Death At A Funeral
• Election
• Flack
• Fleabag
• Gilla Brillon
• Good Omens
• Jennifer’s Body
• LOL: Last One Laughing: Mexico
• Loudermilk
• Pan y Circo
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
• A Mighty Heart
• Beautiful Boy
• Chasing Happiness
• Life Itself
• Our Friend
• Pequeñas Victorias
• Soul Food
• The Ride
• Uncle Frank
• Words on Bathroom Walls
Leo (July 23-August 22)
• A Vigilante
• Eagle Eye
• El Candidato
• Hanna
• Jungle
• Leverage: Redemption
• One Night in Miami…
• The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
• The Legend of El Cid
• ZeroZeroZero
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
• Billionaire Boys Club
• La Templanza
• Madeline
• Man In the High Castle
• Paper Towns
• The Pursuit of Love
• Radioactive
• The Aeronauts
• Water For Elephants
• When We Last Spoke
Libra (September 23-October 22)
• Cinderella
• Funny Face
• In Her Shoes
• Iris
• Locas por el Cambio
• LuLaRich
• Making the Cut
• Savage X Fenty Show
• Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
• Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
• The Dressmaker
Scorpio (October 23-November 22)
• Bingo Hell
• Bliss
• Evil Eye
• I Know What You Did Last Summer
• I See You
• Madres
• Panic
• Tell Me Your Secrets
• The Lie
• The Wilds
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
• Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
• Brittany Runs a Marathon
• Coming 2 America
• Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero
• Diff’rent Strokes
• Do The Right Thing
• Summer Night
• Tampa Baes
• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• War of Likes
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
• Black Box
• El Presidente
• Herself
• I’m Your Woman
• Selah and the Spades
• Small Axe
• The A-Team
• The Social Network
• The Underground Railroad
• Time
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
• Attack The Block
• Bliss
• Carnival Row
• Invincible
• Planet Of The Apes
• Solos
• The Expanse
• Undone
• Upload
• Wheel Of Time
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
• Center Stage
• Guava Island
• Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary
• Mary J Blige’s My Life
• Mozart in the Jungle
• Nocturne
• P!nk: All I Know So Far
• Sound of Metal
• The Boy From Medellin
• Val
