It’s Time To Take Back Your Power: Your March Horoscope Is Here

We’ve made it to March; high vibrations and beautiful energies fill the air. There’s so much positivity floating around us that we can experience the rejuvenation we never knew we needed. Venus, the planet of love and fame, enters Pisces on March 11, causing some of you to feel extra confident. This aspect will have all eyes on you as you take control of your destiny. A spicy surprise might come your way with Mars entering Pisces on March 22. Dare to take charge—but make it look stylish and effortless. Blessings will be bestowed on those who have been genuine in their souls. When you live your truth, no one can take your power.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Everyone is dancing out of their seats when you enter the room. Peace looks good on you—choosing grace over grudges is very sexy. With Venus and Mars in your sign, it’s the perfect time to enter the spotlight. Everything you lost is being restored, so get ready to lean into new ways of receiving your blessings.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Happy birthday, adventurous rams. You’ve been going full throttle—grinding hard in every business endeavor and contemplating your next big move. Your greatest wish is for this year’s celebration to be unforgettable. Consider spending your big day in a villa somewhere in the tropics.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Feeling uneasy is okay; it’s also good that you’re starting to express your emotions more. Things take time to fall into place, and so does adjusting to a new way of life. Your self-assurance inspires others, so why not switch up your look? Make things fresh with an updated wardrobe.

Gemini

(May 21- June 21)

If you stay the course, your desires will soon be within your grasp. Personal growth is inevitable if you remain realistic about your goals. Weighing your options is not novel to you—but staying steadfast will keep you alert for the big things to come.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Active listening is so important, especially when dealing with those nearest and dearest to you. Expressing empathy is crucial with the people you want to stay around. Quality time is your favorite bonding experience—so try surprising your pals with an impromptu get-together.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Tread lightly with your actions. Minding your money is high on the priority list, but remember that you will always need good people around, too. It may be time to take a long-overdue break; being tired makes you act unlike yourself. You need to get back to you.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

You have found solace in counting your blessings and sharing those intangibles with others. Meditation will also allow you to connect with your ancestors, creating a space for you to acknowledge how far you have come on your path. You can conquer anything so long as the light from your forebears remains inside you.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Have you been checking your email lately? The projects have been piling up. Set a reminder on your calendar to complete these past-due assignments promptly. Once your inbox is less cluttered, things will return to your preferred relaxing pace.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Stop obsessing about outdoing your last big project. Volunteering in your community will help you focus on changing the lives around you. Contact your local political officials and see if any opportunities relate to your future goals. Limitless possibilities await, but only if you undertake actions with a pure heart.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Others must recognize that you are the best at what you do—so tell them. Being modest is no longer serving you. You’ve spent too much time worrying about how you’re being perceived. Lead with love, and let it be the reason for healing.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Knowledge is power, and the urge to research your future endeavors is overwhelming. You’ve spent time discovering the world; now, you can focus on prospects closer to home. In the game of life, play chess, not checkers.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Your consistent improvement on the job is impressive. Your current role is becoming one that you want to keep as a long-term gig. Deep down, you always know when you want something, and it wants you back, and it looks like you’ve found your home.