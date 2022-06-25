Take On The Great Outdoors With lululemon’s New Hike Collection

Courtesy of lululemon

This summer, athleisure brand lululemon is debuting its official 22-piece Hike Collection for men and women. Designed to enhance the hiker’s experience while on the trail, the new lineup celebrates the physical and mental benefits of taking moments to climb, breathe, and seek adventure outdoors.

Courtesy of Lululemon

The comprehensive collection features packable, adaptable, and convertible adjustments for a fully customizable clothing experience that moves with you and not against you. From water resistant designs that adapt to changing climate conditions, to zip on/off features that make cooling off and warming up a seamless transition, lululemon’s new gear was made with everyday explorers in mind.

Courtesy of Lululemon

“We created Hike for anyone looking to get outdoors, enjoy the peaceful feeling that comes from immersing oneself in nature and connecting with friends and community along the way,” says lululemon’s SVP of Design and Concepts Ben Stubbington. “We wanted this collection to be about the functionality lululemon is known for, elevated with adaptable details for outdoor adventures like packable, lightweight layering systems, fashion-forward aesthetic and colours, with abrasion-resistant, highly breathable fabrics.”

Courtesy of Lululemon

Fans of the brand will be excited to see new silhouettes that include the Convertible HR Hiking Joggers, Hike to Swim Shorts, a Grid Fleece Hiking Overshirt, Energy Bra High Neck Long Line, and pieces with plenty of pockets and extra cargo space.

Whether you’re making a trip to the Great Canyon or Runyon Canyon Park, luluemon’s new functional designs will deliver style without compromising comfort.

lululemon Hike products will be available on July 5, with pieces ranging in price from $28 to $228. You will be able to find the new collection over at shop.lululemon.com.