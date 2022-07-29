lululemon Just Dropped Their First Cross-Training Shoe, The Chargefeel, And We’re Obsessed

lululemon

If you’re on the search for a training shoe that looks as good as it performs, look no further.

lululemon, known for providing chic activewear for 20 years, recently entered into footwear and has dropped their newest shoe following the release of the blissfeel — meet the chargefeel. The former sneaker was a running shoe, but the chargefeel, which comes in a mid and low style, is a training shoe for those who like diverse workouts. If you want to run in them you can. If you want to dance in them, go ahead. Want to try boxing? Do your thing, sis. It’s got you covered.

lululemon

The ability to adapt to whatever movement you choose to partake in is based on the fact that the shoe is built with a little bit of everything. It has the bounce and forward motion ability of a running shoe, while having the side-to-side support of a typical cross-training shoe. It also has a dual-density foam midsole that absorbs the impact of your movement while also giving an “energy return” necessary when jogging.

We personally love the wide variety of colors it comes in (14 by the way), how cozy it is, and how easy the shoe is to slip into thanks to the elevated heel tab. All that, and those aforementioned features, make them great for putting in work during sweat sessions and moving about, running errands afterward.

The line is available now online and in stores (the restfeel and the strongfeel are next up in the collection to launch in the fall). It ranges from size 5 to 11, and costs $138 for the low, $148 for the mid. Get into it. Literally.

See a few of our favorite colorways for the new chargefeel below!