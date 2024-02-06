Let’s Toast: You Will Never Drink Cognac The Same After This LaQuan Smith x Louis XIII Collab

LOUIS XIII

Cognac just got a lot more luxurious because of a new collaboration between luxury fashion designer LaQuan Smith and Louis XIII Cognac. The two powerhouses are teaming up to create a limited edition collection of accessories. The pieces are part of the A Drop in Time by Louis XIII x LaQuan Smith campaign.

The two accessories featured in the collection include THE DROP Chain Pouch and The Boudoir Gloves. The former is made of pure silver and is designed to hold a LOUIS XIII THE DROP bottle. The Boudoir Gloves, which pay homage to LOUIS XIII’s traditional white glove service, are crafted with demure mesh and feature velvet detailing. The exclusive gloves are also inspired by LaQuan Smith’s ready-to-wear staple: the mesh catsuit.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey with Louis XIII Cognac,” said Smith in a statement. “This partnership encapsulates innovation and redefines the Louis XIII tasting experience. This revolutionary collection is designed to spark conversation – merging high-fashion with the elegance of the Maison’s time-honored rituals.”

The campaign was masterminded by talents like director Greg Swales, artistic director of fashion Carine Roitfeld, and stars model Jasmine Tookes.

Roitfeld also shared comments about the elegant accessories and how they accentuate the cognac brand.

“Accessories are the punctuation marks of style, they add distinct personality to the narrative of fashion. In the Louis XIII x LaQuan Smith campaign, we’ve woven each accessory with LaQuan’s elegant ready-to-wear designs, their versatility and wearability serving as a testament to timeless allure,” she said.

For those interested in purchasing the one-of-a-kind accessories, they’re sold as a set for the price tag of $2,300 and quantities are limited. People who purchase it will also get the highly sought after Louis XIII: THE DROP Collection Box, which comprises five multi-colored 10ml bottles of Louis XIII Cognac.