Everything You Can Eat, Explore And Enjoy At Two Of The Hottest Resorts In Los Cabos

Paradisus Los Cabos

Mexico is one of my favorite countries to visit, and having traveled to various parts over the years, I now have a good sense of which cities suit my particular vacation mood. Los Cabos, for example, located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is where desert meets sea, offering a wide range of experiences on land and water. Encompassing the towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, the Los Cabos region is known for its beachfront resorts, some of which harken the party vibes of touristy Cancún, while the historic town center lends itself to the architectural and artisanal exploration of a major old-world city.

I recently had the opportunity to stay at two Meliá Hotels in Los Cabos which illustrate the variety one can find in the small state of Baja California Sur. Read on to check out my experience at each and determine which property best matches your travel vibe.

Though it’s the more high energy property of the two, the open view of the ocean from the lobby of the newly renovated ME Cabo will immediately put you at rest upon arrival. The property is pet friendly so you can bring your furry ones along as well, and as a Queer Destination Committed Hotel, all are not only welcome but also guaranteed a safe and enjoyable experience.

Where to Sleep

ME Cabo has 13 different types of rooms to choose from, and since I’ve never met a traveler who doesn’t enjoy a spacious place to lay their head at night, I’m going to dive into the accommodation I fell in love with, which is the Studio ME+ Suite.

At 850 sq ft, this room is a proper home away from home with a large lounge area and maxi bar, two full bathrooms, a bedroom, and a terrace overlooking the sea of Cortez. Had I had more time on my trip, I would’ve spent a full day traversing between the living room and soaking up the sun’s rays on the lounge chairs outside as a peaceful respite from the bustling sounds by the pool down below. The views of the crystal blue water and lush green palm trees are second to none and an incredible sight to see from the patio doors located in both the lounge area and bedroom. If you want to up the luxury factor one notch, opt for the slightly larger Exclusive ME+ Suite, which has an outdoor rainfall shower and hot tub on the terrace overlooking playa del Amor.

Me Cabo

What to See

I’m a leisure traveler so I always appreciate the on-site activities a resort offers. There are plenty at ME Cabo, from live music to DJs spinning tracks by the pool, Confessions Skybar with even more incredible views and equally satisfying tapas, and evening entertainment baked into the dining experience at the property’s restaurants.

Korpo Wellness Experience: Wellness and travel go hand-in-hand in my book, but what that looks like varies from person to person. At Korpo, that could mean breaking a sweat in the 24-hour fitness facility, taking a class and challenging your endurance in the sun at the outdoor gym terrace, or my personal favorite, indulging in a spa treatment. The Swedish massage I experienced the morning after my arrival was all I needed to settle into full vacation mode. And with a sauna, steam room, and an outdoor hot tub area, you can make an entire morning or afternoon of decompressing.

Me Cabo

El Arco: The Arch of Cabo San Lucas is a must-see when in the area. Located where the Pacific Ocean becomes the Gulf of California, the giant rock formation is bordered by the serene Lovers Beach on the side of the Sea of Cortez and the rough waters of Divorce Beach on the Pacific Ocean side. There are multiple modes of water transportation to see the natural wonder up close and I can confirm via yacht is by far the best. Aboard the Neoprene vessel, Cabo Yacht Charters treated us to an upscale all-inclusive experience at sea and there’s truly nothing like seeing el arco at sunset while sipping on champagne.

San José Art Walk: Every Thursday from November to June, artists display and sell their work along the cobblestone streets of the Gallery District. Here you’ll also find live music, performers, and street food like elote and churros. The location also gives you a chance to explore the town square of Plaza Mijares where you’ll come across local shops and the landmark church Misión San José del Cabo.

Where to Eat

The menus offered at ME Cabo, curated by restaurant group Rosa Negra, go beyond traditional Mexican cuisine with high-end dining that draws from cultures around the globe.

Funky Geisha: It’s been three weeks since I ate at Funky Geisha and I’m still thinking about the oil truffle mushroom rice I had at the Asian street food restaurant. It’ll be hard for diners to save room for a main course after snacking on a wide selection of small bites, from sushi rolls and spicy edamame to short rib tacos, samosas, and skewers, but you’ll want to make sure you do when you glance at the assortment of noodle, rice, and meat dishes on the menu. The taste of which only compare to the presentation and refreshing sip of the specialty cocktails they serve.

Funky Geisha

Taboo Beach Club & Restaurant: The only thing forbidden in this seaside Mediterranean restaurant is a bad time. The menu leans into the fresh seafood afforded by its location, serving up delectable lobster and salmon dishes of equally impeccable presentation to Funky Geisha, as well as a selection of exclusive wagyu beefs and satisfying salads to start with, from Italian burrata to Greek and Tuscan. At night, live music and dance further awaken the bohemian vibes and enhance the dining experience.

Mamazzita: It’s here you’ll find the Mexican soul dishes your palette is craving paired with a mixology menu that might turn even the most reluctant drinker into a mescal or tequila fan. Elevated dishes include a deconstructed seafood tamale and bluefin tuna tostadas amid chef specialties such as barbacoa de pueblo and an Alaskan king crab cluster. The vibe is modern and festive from sunup to sundown, but you’ll want to make it a point to dine here for dinner to experience the incomparable salsa nights.

Four phrases say it all when it comes to Paradisus: 5-star, luxury, all-inclusive, and adults-only. If laid back and unbothered is your vibe, this is absolutely the property for you.

Where to Sleep

The Reserve: Starting in January 2024, guests can enjoy beachfront accommodations set aside specifically for adult travelers. This includes a suite with direct access to a private pool and The Reserve Lounge where you can pop in for free light bites and cocktails any time throughout the day. Couple that with exclusive restaurants, an inclusive water ritual at YHI Spa, and a private concierge who will ensure you do and see everything you wish throughout your stay, and this is an upgrade well worth considering. Outside of The Reserve room options, you’ll find three additional junior suite types to choose from depending on your view preference from the adjoining terrace.

Paradisus Los Cabos

What to See

Two more words that describe an experience at Paradisus: whale watching. I haven’t quite gotten over missing the family of orcas numerous guests told me they saw swimming in the ocean during my trip, but if that potential sighting doesn’t entice you to book a stay, I don’t know what will.

The Moët & Chandon Experience: Or perhaps this will! Whether you’re a pool or a beach girl, a host of cabana boys will be more than willing to set you up with a chair and umbrellas to lay out for a day of leisure. But it’s only by the pool that a purchase of a bottle of Moët upgrades you to an exclusive lounging area with pristine views of the beach down below.

Destination Inclusive: Paradisus brings the destination to guests with experiences both inside and outside of the property that further their connection to the local environment and community at no extra charge. During my stay, I traveled to a nearby canyon for a soundbath led by Fátima Romo of Sound Healing Romo led us in the practice, which encourages mental and physical healing via soundwaves. The hour-long session was a unique and welcome opportunity to relax our minds and bodies and be more present throughout the trip.

Paradisus Los Cabos

Where to Eat

Variety proves to be the spice of life when it comes to the restaurant options at Paradisus, where distinctive ambiances and appetizing dishes coincide.

La Palapa: Remember the exclusive restaurants I mentioned for The Reserve guests? La Palapa is one of them and, honestly, reason enough to book the upgrade. Overlooking the sea of Cortez, this traditional eatery is characterized by cool breezes and fresh seafood. A reservation for dinner is a must, as is tasting the chicharron and guacamole with plantain chips as you await your main course.

Capella: At Capella, you’ll find Italian cuisine that includes a specially curated, limited-edition menu designed by Top Chef alum Antonia Lofaso. I’ve never been a fan of meatballs and yet I would gladly hop on a plane right now for another taste of the appetizer I had that night. A variety of pastas and wood-fired pizzas can also be found on the casual a la carte menu.

Sound Healing Los Cabos

SAL Steak Cave: Meat lovers prepare to be wowed at this uniquely crafted restaurant where only the finest cuts of beef are served. The adult-only locale leans into its cave name with low lighting and wall designs that resemble ancient drawings but the menu goes far beyond simple meat and potatoes. Five different types of salt are set out to season your grilled meat of choice and forget about any willpower to say no to the warm bread that’ll be served with four butter variations as you await your meal’s arrival. When it comes to sides, you can’t go wrong with the creamed spinach or mashed potatoes, but I’d argue that goes for anything on the menu at SAL.

If you’re now thinking, I don’t know which property I’d like better, I’d argue that’s reason to experience both. With transportation to either resort from San Jose del Cabo International Airport being seamless via Otium tour operators, you have an opportunity to party at one place and parlay at the other, and that, I can confirm, was the ideal vacation for me.