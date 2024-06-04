These Are The Best Destinations For Those Looking For Love Overseas 

Sometimes you have to go beyond your comfort zone to get the things you truly desire—especially when it comes to dating and ­making romantic connections. A 2019 study found that for every 100 Black women in the United States, there were only 79 Black men. While many factors contribute to this disproportionate state of affairs (including, sadly, incarceration and reduced life expectancy), it can be discouraging for those ready to find “their person.”

But fret not. There’s hope—though it may mean taking a trip to a new locale. If you’re all set to find your bae and aren’t afraid to travel to do so, here’s a list of some of the best destinations for Black women looking for love.

Barbados

Dating in the Caribbean can sometimes get a bad rep. But according to travel-show host and content creator Martinique Lewis, we shouldn’t sleep on Barbados.

“The men of Barbados are true gentlemen,” she says. “They’re hard workers and often own their own businesses or work for a family business. That was one of the things that drew me to my Bajan boyfriend. Plus, he was so kind and sweet.”

Thailand

With a growing Black expat community, Thailand is not only a stunning vacation destination but also a great place to show that you’ve still got the juice.

“If you’re queer, it’s one of the most accepting countries in Asia,” digital creator Imani Bashir says. “And if you’re heterosexual, you’ll find men­—between the many cafés, Thai gyms and various conventions held in cities like Bangkok.”

Mexico

Popular travel influencer Karina Henry has been transparent about her dating app experiences around the globe. “Dating in Mexico has been a transformative journey

and has opened my eyes to diverse perspectives,” she says. “It has turned into a wonderful exploration of culture and personal growth—especially once I became more open-minded about the ‘perfect man.’”

South Africa

Dating on the Mother Continent just hits different. It’s a homecoming, in a sense, when we visit;add the potential to find a partner and have a baby, and you’ve won the lottery. Writer and creative entrepreneur Kelsey-­Marie Mohammed can attest to this, as she found her now-husband on a visit to South Africa.

“If you’re struggling to find love, your partner may be on a whole other continent,” she says. “I unexpectedly found love while in Johannesburg. It’s a vibrant city with lots of social events, so it’s the perfect place to find love as a Black woman.”