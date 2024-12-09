Don’t Waste Your PTO: Easy-To-Reach Destinations Perfect For Long Weekend Getaways

Getty Images

It always feels like there’s never enough time to take a vacation, especially when you have to worry about missing work, rescheduling meetings, or returning to an overflowing inbox. Financial services company Sorbet released a survey this year stating that 62 percent of Americans don’t use all of their paid time off, which, for most people, does not roll over into the next year. But if you’re strategic, you can combine your PTO with public holidays to maximize your long weekends. In 2025, there are 11 of them, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Juneteenth, and the 4th of July. For the rest of 2024, flying out on a Thursday and taking a Friday off is another way to enjoy a “long” weekend getaway. With some extra planning, you can utilize your PTO without feeling like you’re missing too much work. The fun part is deciding where to go. Below, we rounded up seven “easy to reach” places, some perfect for relaxation, others for adventure, that you can visit for a quick getaway.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Jamaica is a popular vacation spot, especially during the winter when temperatures cool, and you start fantasizing about laying out on the beach. Montego Bay, the island’s vacation hub, offers direct flights from major cities like Miami, New York, and Atlanta, and in just a few hours, you can be toes in the sand with a drink. If you want to just take a break from your inbox for a few days, the area offers plenty of beachfront resorts (many less than 30 minutes from the airport) where you can lounge by the pool, but there are also lots of ways to explore the area. About 30 minutes from Montego Bay, you can ride on a bamboo raft on Martha Brae River or take a day trip to Dunn’s River Falls, about two hours away.

Where to Stay: Montego Bay offers a range of accommodations, from family-friendly all-inclusive resorts like the Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay to more upscale properties like Round Hill Hotel & Villas. The latter has a mix of oceanfront guestrooms, villas, and estates that overlook a private beach.

The Docent Collection

Portland, Maine

Portland is an underrated destination in the United States, and the coastal city is gorgeous year-round. The heart of Portland is the Old Port, a historical neighborhood with cobblestone streets lined with bars and restaurants. Other popular attractions include the Portland Museum of Art and the Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine if you’re traveling with kids. Portland is also home to Indigo Art Alliance, a studio for Black artists that hosts events and workshops throughout the week. To learn more about Maine’s Black history, check out Black Travel Maine, a Black-owned tour company that offers tours and events throughout the year.

Where to Stay: Cash in your Marriott Bonvoy points for a stay at the AC Hotel Portland Downtown, a contemporary hotel close to everything. Or you can experience Portland like a local by booking a stay at The Docent’s Collection, one to three-bedroom luxury lofts in the Old Port neighborhood.

Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort & Spa

Palm Beach, Florida

Skip the hustle and bustle of Miami and head to Palm Beach, Florida’s quiet resort town across the bridge from West Palm Beach. The area is full of history and was a popular vacation spot in the late 1800s for America’s wealthiest families. If shopping is your thing, visit Worth Ave, the luxury street with Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and the preppy Palm Beach fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer. The area has great restaurants, too: Swifty’s, Buccan, and The Circle at The Breakers are favorites among locals and visitors. If you need a bit of action, head across the bridge to West Palm Beach to experience the nightlife on Clematis Street or hang out at CityPlace, the downtown retail destination with shops, restaurants, and live music on the weekends.

Where to Stay: The area is home to iconic hotels like The Breakers and the charming Colony Hotel, but you can also check into the newly updated Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort & Spa. The bright, airy resort sits on a private beach and has a 6,000-square-foot spa and two restaurants: Brandons and Mizu.

National Park Services

Sequoia National Park, California

If glamping is your thing (or you’re ready to try it) consider a stay near California’s famed Sequoia National Park. Besides camping out under the stars, you can visit the largest tree in the world, General Sherman Tree, a 2,000-year-old, 275 ft tree located in Giant Forest. Plan your fresh air adventure around morning hikes at The Moro Rock trail, a steep granite rock hike that offers panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada mountains at the top. You can also head underground and sign up for a guided tour to explore Crystal Cove, a marble cave filled with rock formations.

Where to Stay: Tent camping is available at 14 different campgrounds at Sequoia National Park, but if you want all the amenities of a home, consider AutoCamp Sequoia, a property just 15 minutes from Sequoia National Park. Opening in Spring 2025, the property has 85 accommodations, including Airstream suites, premium cabins, and bunk rooms.

The Loren at Pink Beach

Hamilton, Bermuda

Though Bermuda is technically not in the Caribbean, the tiny island in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean offers tropical vibes with its pink sand beaches and pastel-hued buildings. Bermuda is less than two hours from major airports along the Eastern U.S., and once you’re there, you can spend a few days exploring Hamilton, the capital. Start exploring the historic downtown with a visit to Front Street, a row of waterfront shops and restaurants. You can check out the wildlife at the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo, or the art at the Bermuda National Gallery. After working up an appetite, stop by some of the best restaurants in Hamilton, like The Village Pantry, Harry’s at the Waterfront, or The Botanist Cafe.

Where to Stay: The Hamilton Princess, which opened in 1885, is a stately hotel with a convenient downtown location and a private beach just 20 minutes away. Outside of Hamilton, The Loren is a popular choice. The stylish beachfront hotel has a world-class spa and restaurants overlooking the water.

Viceroy Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is among the best U.S. cities for a vacation, especially for a long weekend. The city comes alive in the spring and summer with outdoor concerts and festivals. Some great outdoor attractions include Navy Pier, the Chicago Riverwalk, and Lincoln Park Zoo, which has free admission. Chicago’s also got some great food options. Beyond the deep-dish pizza, there are tons of top restaurants, including the Black-owned Soulé, Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine, and The Soul Food Lounge. Fill your days with some bucket list sightseeing: the Art Institute of Chicago, Willis Tower Skydeck, and Cloud Gate are great options, and the shopping along the Magnificent Mile is not to be missed.

Where to Stay: The Waldorf Astoria Chicago is just a block from the Magnificent Mile, and the elegant property has a spa, lap pool, and two restaurants on-site. You could also book a stay at the stylish Viceroy Chicago, a luxury hotel with a swanky rooftop pool. The hotel has 180 guest rooms, offering views of the cityscape and Lake Michigan.

Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortes

La Paz, Mexico

If you’re looking for a sunny locale with easy access from the West Coast, consider La Paz, Mexico. The city is often overlooked for the nearby Cabo San Lucas, but the laid-back seaside locale is great for a long weekend. Las Paz has a beautiful seafront promenade, and some of the top beaches in the area are Balandra Beach and Ensenada Beach, which is a secluded beach only reachable by boat. Besides visiting the beaches, you can swim with sea lions and sharks at La Paz Diving and Snorkeling Adventures. There are a few great spots around La Paz to eat, ranging from casual places like Taco Fish La Paz to fine dining at Nemi.

Where to Stay: Orchid House is a boutique property near El Coromuel Beach, with a beach and poolside bar. You can also book a stay at one of the area’s newest upscale properties, Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerto Cortés. The beachfront resort has three pools, marina access, two onsite restaurants, and a spa.