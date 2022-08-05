Lolo Jones Is Freezing Her Eggs At 40 Due To Fears That ‘I’m Running Out Of Time To Have A Family’

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lolo Jones has been very open about her experiences dating as a virgin and her desire to get married and start a family. In a tearful Instagram video, the Olympian recently told followers that she’s anxious because she’s turning 40 and still hasn’t found a husband. As a result, she’s decided to kickstart the process of freezing her eggs so that she can have the family she’s always wanted when the time is right.

Jones wrote about her experience, “Terrified. 15 days before I turned 40. nothing has scared me more than feeling like I’m running out of time to have a family.”

Her caption continued, “I originally wanted to freeze my eggs when I was in my early 30s. I just kept thinking I will meet my husband and things will all work out. Well here I am almost 10 years later and it hasn’t.”

With increasing anxiety about the future, she received help from Frame Fertility and was connected with fertility doctors to start her journey.

Jones shared what she went through to begin the process of freezing her eggs, saying the fertility team checked her AMH levels through an anti-müllerian hormone test. This shows how many potential egg cells women have left—the higher the number, the better a woman’s chances of conceiving. Jones’s test revealed that she had a healthy egg reserve for her age.

“Praise God SHE’s FERTILE 🙌🏽🙌🏽 so now that I looked eligible to start the egg freezing process my journey began,” she said. “I want to encourage women to check into this earlier. Not every woman is the same. You can be 35 years old and have the egg count of someone who is 25 or you can be 25 years old and already losing your eggs at a high rate.”

The multitalented athlete stands firm in her faith and is determined not to have sex before marriage, irrespective of the criticism and teasing she receives online. With that in mind, it makes sense for her to freeze her eggs and hopefully, this is a way to relieve the pressure women often face, due to biological reasons, while she waits for love.

“If you know you want to start a family but just can’t do it now maybe for career reasons or you don’t have a husband look into freezing your eggs,” she said.