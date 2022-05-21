Lolo Jones Vents About How Hard It Is To Find Love As A Virgin: ‘I Just Keep Getting My Heart Broke’

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Lolo Jones is an Olympian who also happens to have strong, and for some, controversial, views on sex. The 39-year old is very public about her dating life, openly sharing over the years that she is a virgin and intends to stay one until she’s married.

She took to Instagram to be transparent about her most recent dating struggles in a lengthy post, being open about the test of faith it has been to keep having her heart broken in her search for love and marriage.

“Tonight I blocked the guy I was talking to for 8 months,” The three-time World Champion wrote in her post. “My heart just couldn’t take it anymore. He gave me so many mixed signals. He would talk about marriage and kids but then keep me in the friend zone. He would never make time to see me. My heart is so heavy.”

Jones said that she has prayed for God to help her find a “Godly” man and husband. She then went on to say she at one point asked God to remove her desire to get married if a husband wasn’t in the cards for her. Ultimately, she wants to get married and have a family of her own and that desire continues to grow, despite criticism she receives.

“I get teased all the time because I won’t have premarital sex. Guys will [direct message] me that I’m old. I’m washed up I should just put out already. So I’m just crying out,” she said. “Where are you God? Your word says John 14:14. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it. I’m asking God to please honor the desire of my heart. Your word says two are better than one. Ecc 4:9-12 I’m just asking God to honor my heart because faith is hurting right now. I’m tired of getting teased. I’m asking God my father, my protector, my provider please show up. Please honor me.”

Jones has been talking about wanting to wait until she gets married to have sex for some years now. Almost a decade ago during an interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, she said her virginity was a “gift I want to give to my husband.”

“There’s virgins out there and I want to let them know that it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said during the segment. “Harder than training for the Olympics. Harder than graduating from college has been to stay a virgin before marriage. I’ve been tempted, I’ve had plenty of opportunities.”