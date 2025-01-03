Living Your Best (Love) Life: 7 Dating Trends To Know For 2025

Getty

For some single ladies, dating in 2024 was quite an experience. From ghosting to dealing with emotionally unavailable partners and navigating treacherous dating apps, it felt like a chore rather than a pleasurable experience. However, this year, we’re shaking things up a bit regarding how we approach matters of the heart.

According to relationship and sex expert Nikquan Lewis, in 2025, we’re stepping into something new—a season of intentionality, depth, and connections that serve us.

As the dating landscape continues to shift, Black women must be more adaptable, nimble, and open to discover the love we so greatly deserve. To reclaim our time and maintain our peace, we must prioritize relationships that align with our values and principles; it’s time to come up with a tangible dating plan full of hacks and trends to look out for and to apply, as this year will be about moving away from the superficial and curating relationships that feel fulfilling, authentic, and aligned.

According to Lewis, here are the dating trends you need to know for 2025 and those we’re officially leaving in 2024.

Dating Trends To Apply In 2025:

Intentional Dating: In 2025, single people will be dating purposefully and not just focusing on physical attraction. People today are showing up more authentically and communicating their intentions early because alignment is key. Thinking each other is cute will get you into a relationship but won’t lead to a healthy and sustainable one.

Pleasure-Centered Love: More than ever, people are stepping into relationships that honor joy, intimacy, and mutual satisfaction—not just partnerships that “check the boxes,” which includes prioritizing emotional, physical, and sexual compatibility and the willingness to create it.

Emotional Intelligence as the New Sexy: Being emotionally aware is no longer a bonus—it’s the bare minimum. Single people are being more mindful and choosing partners who can communicate, regulate their emotions, and support their growth.

Soft Dating is “dating without the pressure.” We’re moving away from rigid timelines and leaning into connections that feel organic and authentic without the immediate expectation of exclusivity. It’s the freedom to get to know potential partners without expectations but with effective communication.

Boundary Setting as Self-Love: Black women are reclaiming their time and energy by setting clear boundaries in dating. Whether defining the relationship earlier or walking away from red flags without hesitation, 2025 is the year of protecting our peace.

Experiential Intimacy-Led Dating: Couples and singles prioritize dates that create shared memories and connections. Think art classes, cooking together, hiking, wine tastings, concerts, and even dance lessons. Dating is more than just talking over dinner; it’s about experiencing life together, even if it’s just for that moment.

Matchmaking as the New Swipe Right: Tired of the chaos and crazy that can come with online dating, more single people are investing in personalized matchmaking services. They’re craving connection without the foolishness of ghosting and shallow interactions.

Tired Dating Trends We’re Leaving Behind in 2024:

Dating Solely Based on a Superficial List: It’s time for deeper connections, and the days when “lists” only considered looks, height, and how much one makes are long gone. Attraction matters, but building lasting relationships requires more than surface-level chemistry; they require alignment in various areas.

Strict Relationship Timelines: The “you should be married by 30” narrative is outdated and wack. People are embracing their journeys and letting relationships unfold naturally as they should.

Breadcrumbing: Leaving just enough crumbs to keep someone interested without committing? That’s manipulation, not romance, and we’re over it.

Love Bombing and Ghosting: Emotional manipulation tactics and disappearing acts are replaced with honest, open, effective communication.

“Talking” Stages That Last Forever: Endless ambiguity (being unclear and unsure) is out. Clarity and commitment, when desired, are in.

Settling for “Situationships When You Know You Want More”: People are stepping into connections that honor their worth, leaving behind situationships and undefined partnerships when they know they want an actual relationship. If you are truly good with a situationship, that is one thing, but if you aren’t, settling for a situationship to hold on to that person leads to disappointment and unmet needs.