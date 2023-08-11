Living Well: The Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Is A Shoe As Versatile As Your Workouts

Essence

After slacking for quite some time since delivering my second child nearly 10 months ago, I’m back to working on me. I’m doing some sort of activity every day, whether it’s going for a walk, a jog, beating up the bag at my kickboxing gym, or weight training and elliptical work at the gym. For all of that, I needed the right shoe — a versatile shoe, to keep me going.

I recently had the chance to test out the latest footwear release from lululemon, the brand known for its popular athletic apparel. I wore the original chargefeels into the ground when they were released last summer, so I couldn’t pass up trying the second iteration of it, the chargefeel 2. So what should you know about it?

Well, the chargefeel Low, specifically, is a shoe that can do it all. A true training sneaker, it offers the support you need, from heel to the upper part of your foot, to keep you comfortable, whether you’re running, doing box jumps, weightlifting or anything in between. The shoe still has the great heel tab that allows you to slip in and out of them easily, which was one of my favorite minimal features of the original chargefeel. In addition, it has great traction, which is perfect for bounding lateral movements. The shoe’s upper is higher than the first model, bracing your foot (there is also the chargefeel Mid for sock-like support around the foot). All of this is helpful for varying modes of activity. And, lest I forget, the liner adds to the comfort level of the shoe.

My recommendation for those interested in trying it would be to make sure you go up half a size. The shoe can feel a little snug (perhaps that’s just it waiting for you to break them in), so the more space you have, the more comfortable you’ll feel while remaining supported. But overall, I enjoy the way the chargefeel is made. Its goal seems to be to offer both the cushion you need, even in places as simple as the back of your heel and the tongue of the shoe, while still aiming to ensure breathability as you go to work. I wouldn’t say make it your go-to running shoe, as I think it’s better served for a short jog, treadmill running, and HIIT classes, but I do think that its charm comes from its ability to keep you secure as you do different exercises, whereas some shoes can feel heavy and unfit for more than one activity. And it’s also simple enough in style and colorways to fit in with whatever outfits you pull together for your multifaceted workouts. While it’s certainly an unassuming when put next to many training shoes on the market, by the end of your workout, it’s sure to make a big impression.