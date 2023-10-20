Living Well: lululemon Just Released Their First Bodywear Collection And It’s Giving Cozy

lululemon

As we dive deep into fall, and the temperature dips, there’s no better time to stay comfortable around the clock, whether you’re working from home, meeting up with friends or lounging around on a lazy Saturday. Athleisure wear and sweats are never a bad choice (though the latter won’t work for the office), but if you’re in the market for some bodywear (which is lightweight clothing that’s close fitting and perfect for leisure activity), lululemon has entered the chat.

The athletic brand is popular for activewear (and most recently, footwear) with a one-of-a-kind feel, and they’re taking things up a notch with a new fabric innovation to launch their bodywear collection, called Wundermost. Made with Ultra Soft Nulu, as they call it, the pieces are nine silhouettes ranging in 14 different colors. There are light bralettes in both muted and rich colors (like a hot “sonic pink”), a range of bodysuit styles, long-sleeve shirts, turtlenecks, cropped T-shirts and tanks, ranging from $38 to $88.

lululemon

After trying out a few of the offerings, I can attest to the fact that the Ultra Soft Nulu makes the items feel silky smooth next to the skin. And while this isn’t meant to be shapewear to suck you in, the offerings hold you in gently, providing just enough stretch (four-way stretch actually) and support. Other features include sweat-wicking as well as quick-drying fabric. And this is bodywear you can wear out and about, literally. The double layered fabric allows you to enjoy your pieces on their own or put them underneath loose button-down shirts, cardigans and other layered looks. Enjoy them while on the move or in the bed. Whatever works.

The Wundermost collection is now available at select lululemon stores and lululemon.com. It’s also available in NYC (402 W Broadway) at a Wundermost pop-up shop through Sunday, Oc. 22.