Following His Divorce Filing, Damian Lillard’s Estranged Wife Requests Sole Custody Of Their Kids

Damian and Kay’La Lillard are embroiled in a custody battle for their young children. RadarOnline.com has recently obtained Kay’La Lillard’s response to the NBA star’s divorce filing, revealing she is demanding sole custody of all three of their children. “It is in the children’s best interests that I be awarded sole custody. I am best positioned to address the ongoing needs of our minor children. I have been responsible for the children’s care since their birth,” her declaration filed on October 6 read.

According to her, the basketball star has “never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members.” Lillard also addressed the NBA star’s recent move to Wisconsin. As previously reported, he filed for divorce on October 2, shortly after their second wedding anniversary and days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The divorce filing stated, “irreconcilable differences caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

The ex-couple have already been living apart as the filing states that Kay’La moved into a $2.7 million home in December without Damian. In September, The NBA player moved to a home in Tualatin, Ore. Kay’La recently informed the court, adding his team’s upcoming schedule to prove he’s too busy to handle sole custody of his children. “Father has recently relocated to Wisconsin to play for the Milwaukee Bucks.”

However, she did admit that she wants the kids “to have a healthy relationship with their father,” but noted that she’s also trying to protect Damian’s “family man” image. “I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public,” the documents stated.

Kay’La shared that they “were able to work out a temporary parenting schedule in August and September 2023. However, there were issues with parenting time during both months” and “there is no current parenting plan.” However, she wants to work out a custody plan with Damian but asks the court to step in if necessary. “With Father’s relocation to Wisconsin and my relocation, a parenting plan will need to consider travel for the children,” she stated.

She’s also asking Damian to pay her attorney fees if their issues “require a contested court appearance.” The ex-couple’s love story started when they were students at Weber State. They got engaged during the All-Star Weekend in February 2020. In 2021, they made it official and married in 2021 in Santa Barbara, Calif, among celebrity guests like Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Common, CJ McCollum, Bradley Beal, and Tevin Campbell.