NBA Star Damian Lillard And College Sweetheart Kay’La Divorcing After Two Years Of Marriage

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks player Damian Lillard, 33, has filed for divorce from his wife Kay’La, the mother of his three kids, after just two years of marriage. The former Portland Trail Blazers point guard filed to end the marriage on Oct. 2 in Clackamas County Circuit Court. This comes just days after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks–huge news considering he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers since entering the league in 2012.

The divorce filing stated “irreconcilable differences caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.” It seems the soon-to-be divorced couple have already been living apart as the filing states that Kay’La moved into a $2.7 million home in December without Damian, who stayed put in their $7.7 million West Linn, Ore. home. The NBA player later moved to a home in Tualatin, Ore. in September.

The Lillards got engaged during the All-Star Weekend in February 2020. They made it official and got married in 2021 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Some guests at their star-studded wedding included Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Common, CJ McCollum, Bradley Beal, and Tevin Campbell, who performed for the special occasion.

In terms of how the couple met, they were college sweethearts who met at Weber State University after being introduced by a friend. Kay’La graduated with a degree in nursing and the mom worked in healthcare administration for several years. She is currently a real estate investor, entrepreneur and founder of DIPPED, a cosmetic-based nail business.

As mentioned, the couple share three children together in Damian Jr., 5, along with twins Kalii and Kali, age 2.

In 2021, he publicly celebrated her birthday by saying how she changed his life.

“My life with you is so much better than my life without you,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you for being the wife you are…the mother you are…the friend you are… and the super solid person you are. You truly make me a better man and make me stand up taller! I go harder knowing that my work will continue to give you and my kids the world… you and me always baby… I love you.”