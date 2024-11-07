LeBron James Speaks Out About Protecting His Daughter, Zhuri, Post Election

LeBron James/Instagram

NBA Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James posted a message that seemingly reflects his thoughts about the 2024 U.S. election results. In an Instagram post, the NBA player shared an image of him holding his only daughter, Zhuri James, 10.

“HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!!” the caption began. “PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎”

The 39-year-old shared the post just hours after the election results were called and Donald Trump was declared the winner.

Pre-election, LeBron made it clear that he was endorsing Kamala Harris, so the loss was likely gutting for him. Just a few days before the election on October 31, the four-time NBA champion posted an Instagram video supporting the vice president. The video comprised clips from Trump’s speeches and civil rights movements. The conclusion message was, “Hate Takes Us Back.”

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

James explained why he endorsed Harris and centered on women’s rights and the future of his children.

“So having a daughter, having a wife, mother, things of that nature that she believes in when it comes to women’s rights and when it comes to the future of my kids and where I see where our country should be, I feel like that endorsement is only right,” he told reporters after a Lakers’ win over the Raptors.

LeBron is married to his longtime wife, Savannah James, and has three children: Bronny James, Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri Nova James.

James is one of many celebrities who have spoken out about post-election results. Others include rappers Cardi B and Piles.