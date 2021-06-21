‘Show ‘Em The World’: Lance Gross’s Family Vacation To Kenya Is Getaway Goals

Instagram

Kenya is fast becoming one of the go-to spots on the African continent for the stars to travel to for adventure, relaxation and immersion into the rich culture. Naomi Campbell owns a home in the seaside town of Malindi and Ashanti just traveled to Nairobi to enjoy safari living and Giraffe Manor. Most recently, actor Lance Gross and his family joined in on the fun, taking some time to explore Nairobi, Laikipia and Narok. It took nine flights to make it all happen, but according to the actor, it was worth it (especially since the kids handled the flights like pros).

“My time here in Kenya has been unreal & life changing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Sharing this experience with my family has been Priceless!”

The Gross family enjoyed some of the most storied locales thanks to The Safari Collection. The outfit operates four popular lodges and camps in the country, including the Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Sasaab Lodge in Samburu, the Solio Lodge in Laikipia and Sala’s Camp in the Masai Mara. They work to create “the ultimate bucket-list adventures throughout Kenya and East Africa.” The star and his brood fed and hung out with giraffes at Giraffe Manor, checked out safaris, enjoyed a candlelit dinner in a greenhouse and were introduced to Maasai Warriors. The family was absolutely living the dream with this trip.

Loading the player...

Family vacations are nothing new for the Gross clan. They work hard and also know how to play hard, enjoying getaways they’ve shared with fans to places like Hawaii and Joshua Tree, California. This trip to Kenya was one for the books though, and left many people adding such a vacay to their own bucket lists. Who doesn’t want to share space (and snacks) with giraffes? After the pandemic, you have to go big or stay home.