Whether you actually like to cook or not, the kitchen is usually the heart of a home and where people gather to share and create memories. However, for many of us, just the thought of stepping foot in there for any significant amount of time fills us with dread. From the space being too small or dark, to not being able to find anything and just an overall feeling of being cluttered, sometimes our kitchen is just not a fun place to be. But what can you do about?

You might think that revamping your kitchen space requires spending big bucks, but in reality, there are small things you can do today to give the room new life without having to spend much of anything at all. Small things like adding color and light can make a huge difference and actually make you want to get in there and whip up a few things. Whether you’ve lived in your home for years or just got the keys, we’re giving you five easy to-do tips that will help you fall back in love with your kitchen today.

Declutter and Organize

The main thing that makes a kitchen feel blah and useless is all the clutter and disorganization. Cabinets filled with junk and not being able to find things you actually need can fill you with unnecessary stress and frustration. You can alleviate that problem asap by simply throwing out things that no longer serve you and getting more organized so that your kitchen becomes functional. Organization companies like NEAT Method offer great tips for how you can DIY your kitchen.

Create A Focal Point

Unless you’ve designed it from scratch, most kitchens come with bland white walls that say nothing about your personality and style. Use the backsplash to make a statement by using stick and peel contact paper to add pops of color and create a focal point in the space. And don’t worry, this isn’t an expensive fix, brands like Wayfair sell stylish contact paper for as little as $30.

Add Music

The kitchen is the heart of the home. Make it a lively and inviting place by adding a small countertop speaker to play your favorite tunes. Not only will it add to the decor, but the added beats can encourage conversation, dancing and good vibes.

Show It Off

All those beautiful dishes and glasses you have locked in the kitchen cabinet? Let them free by removing the doors and showing them off as a part of the decor. Arrange by color, add cute teacups, whatever you feel shows your style.

Change The Lighting

Something as simple as changing your light fixtures can give your kitchen a whole new life and is a DIY change that won’t break the bank. If you live in a rental, just be sure to check with your building’s management before moving forward with your new look.