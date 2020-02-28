Trinidadian Recipes To Keep The Fete Going In Your Kitchen
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

Carnival Tuesday has come and gone and all the fetes have gone into hiding, signaling the end of your Trinidadian adventure. After two weeks of nonstop bacchanal, it’s not easy to just let go of the freeing feeling that being at Trinidad Carnival brings. However, the reality is, party done, so how do you keep the memories alive until next year?

Fortunately, there’s more to the picturesque island of Trinidad then just its world-famous event. The country’s flavorful cuisine is a mashup of the various cultures and ethnic groups that have settled there over the years like Asians, Indians, and Africans. From shark and bake to roti and more, you’ll be ready to wine your waist from the very first bite. Don’t believe us? Check out these three Trinidadian dishes that are sure to keep the Trini vibes going right from your kitchen.


01
Doubles
If you went to Trinidad and didn't have doubles, did you even really experience the country? The popular street food dish is synonymous with the island and has great flavor. via African Bites
Photo Credit: African Bites
02
Trinidadian Pelau
Made with chicken, rice and pigeon peas, Pelau is the unofficial dish of Trinidad and a staple in many households. via Homemade Zagat
Photo Credit: Homemade Zagat
03
Pineapple Chow
At first glance, Pineapple chow might look like a harmless, unassuming dish, but this local Trinidadian snack is anything but. A mix of fresh fruit, lime juice, hot pepper, salt, garlic, and chadon bene, pineapple chow packs a lot of heat, literally, but its delicious flavor will have you coming back for more. via Foodie Nation TT
Photo Credit: Foodie Nation TT
