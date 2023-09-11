Kimberly Elise Is A Married Woman — Again!

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Actress Kimberly Elise, known from the popular Tyler Perry movie Diary of a Mad Black Woman, recently said “I do” again.

The actress married to George E. McCrary and shared the exciting news with Instagram followers on Saturday morning. In a lengthy post, she explained how she and her husband met and when they officially became one.

“I’m so joyful to share wonderful news with you,” she began in a caption. “After being introduced by our pastor last winter, a beautiful courtship, falling in love, and lots of prayer, we became engaged. Then, on August 19, 2023, we were blessed to become husband and wife. We made a covenant of holy matrimony before our closest friends, family, and most importantly before God.”

The actress, 56, continued, “The Lord has blessed us with each other, and we are so excited to bring Him glory in our life together. It’s so amazing because we were both quietly living our individual lives and in obedience to God with no idea that love was around the corner. After we met, we soon knew God’s hand of providence brought us to one another. One never knows the plans YHWH has for our lives, but without a doubt, His are always the best plans! All glory to God! Love, Mr. and Mrs. George E. and Kimberly Elise McCrary.”

The captions accompanied a video of her and McCrary talking when he got down on one knee and proposed. Shortly after, images of the couple from what seems to be a pre-wedding photoshoot and then snapshots of them at their wedding exchanging vows appear. The wedding looked intimate and Elise wore a stunning gown with her hair pinned up in curls.

The new bride concluded the post with a few popular bible scriptures to put this new chapter into perspective.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11

Elise also included scriptures from the books of John and Colossians.

“But above all these things put on love, which is the bond of perfection. And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to which also you were called in one body; and be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” Colossians 3:14-16

“We love because He first loved us” 1 John 4:19”

This isn’t the For Colored Girls actress’ first time getting married. She was with Maurice Oldham from 1989 to 2005. The pair had two daughters together who were born in 1990 and 1998. In 2007, shortly after their divorce, Oldham died from a “massive blood clot.”