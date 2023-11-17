Diddy And The Combs Kids Honor Kim Porter On Fifth Anniversary Of Her Passing

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Just like that, it’s been five years since Kim Porter’s premature passing, but her memory lives on. To honor the mother and friend, Diddy and his kids with Porter dedicated Instagram tributes to the late model.

Starting with the eldest of the children, Quincy, who Kim had with singer Al B. Sure! and the oldest of the clan wrote, “I miss you so much mommy. Thank Q to everyone for all the outreach and love y’all continue to show my Queen,” in a caption.

Christian Combs, the first child Porter and Diddy had together, also honored his mother and expressed how much he misses her.

“I Love you and Miss you Soo soo soo sooo much mommy !!!!!” he wrote. “Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you, or feel your presence. I love you so much !! #FOREVERKP.”

The youngest of Porter’s kids, twins D’lila and Jessie Combs, also dedicated a tribute to their late mother through Instagram Stories, which have since expired. The twin beauties have been following in their mama’s footsteps as models. Both girls have hit multiple runways over the years and also recently covered Galore magazine. In the mag, they talked about the best advice they received from her.

“Our mom taught us to ‘pick your battles,'” they said (Galore didn’t clarify which twin said it), “which has helped us be cautious about situations we get into.”

Finally, Diddy posted a video of himself and singer Babyface working on a song dedicated to Porter that appeared on the Bad Boy founder’s recent album Off The Grid. The song is titled “Kim Porter.”

“Getting a chance to work with @BabyFace on my love letter to Kim was a dream come true,” he wrote in the caption. “Only God can orchestrate moments like this!”

Porter died on November 15, 2018 from lobar pneumonia, a bacterial infection often triggered by the flu or a virus. She and Combs were never married but remained close after the end of their off-and-on relationship, which began in 1994 and concluded in 2007.

At the time, Porter told ESSENCE about her reasons for leaving the relationship and also the strength of their friendship.

“Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends,” she said at the time. “I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me everyday and we talk. There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that. We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other.”

We hope her loved ones continue to remember and honor her.