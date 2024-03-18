We Traveled To Tabernash, Colorado, To Drive Kia’s 2024 Sorento X-Pro. Here’s How It Went

Kia

I am a California girl through and through, so while I can admire the snow from afar, being in it isn’t necessarily my favorite thing. However, I always wanted to see if I could successfully drive in the snow. So, when Kia invited me to Tabernash, Colorado, among other journalists, to be one of the first to drive their newest Sorento X-Pro vehicle, I couldn’t say no. Tabernash, Colorado, is about two and a half hours outside of Denver, Colorado, and is akin to a winter wonderland. Nestled between snowy mountains and rugged terrain, Tabernash is known to be a small, ranched-based town with a lot of snow. During our trip, it snowed heavily, as expected. We were hosted at the cozy Devil’s Thumb Ranch, which boasts about 6,500 acres. Although it’s a large resort, the interiors provided a quaint log cabin-esc experience – as I was lucky enough to receive a room with a fireplace and a freestanding soaking tub. It is a true mountain escape.

Now, back to the car. One thing KIA has incorporated into its marketing strategy and materials is the experience of accessible luxury for families and consumers interested in infusing everyday adventure into their lives. The 2024 Sorento X-Pro is a summation of that concept, as the car boasts luxurious features like a spacious and technology-first dashboard, heated and two-toned leather seats, a two-heat condition steering wheel, a moon-roof, and an all-wheel drive but also has a down-to-earth feeling. Visually, the outside of the car doesn’t disappoint either, as its sleek four-door exterior is modern but also capable of handling the harshness of snow and extreme weather conditions.

2024 Sorento SX-Prestige X-Line



Here are some of my favorite features of the car. The 2023 Sorento’s exterior redesign has paid off. The outer area of the car is aesthetically pleasing, and the newly added X-Pro variant proves to be equipped for exhilarating outdoor excursions. The X-Pro elevates the car’s capability with standard 17-inch wheels, offering a larger tire sidewall for standard BF Goodrich all-terrain tires (which is excellent for managing all of the snow and slush in Colorado; we’ll get to that later), which is a set-up designed for tackling more challenging trails. Also, as a sedan girl, I appreciated how the SUV didn’t seem too overwhelming size-wise.

Also, if you’re not adventurous in the snow, you can still leverage the Sorento X-Pro’s towing capacity of up to 4,500 lbs. for any camping or boating adventure. Inside the Sorento, X-Pro is where this refreshed model shines, as it offers rich interior color combinations in new Olive Brown and Sage hues and a matte, open-pore simulated wood garnish that completes the overall luxurious feel inside the cabin.

Also, the technology in this car is top-tier and needed for a petite woman like me. Standing exactly at 5’0 feet on a good day makes it difficult to see other cars, especially those behind me. What I especially loved about the X-Pro was the ability to see incoming traffic or cars behind me from the rearview mirror without staring at the navigation dashboard or turning my entire body to view over my shoulder; KIA calls it their Digital Driving Mirror and Surround-View Monitor. Another standout feature is the advanced ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.0, which allows customers to use their compatible Apple and Samsung smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive the Sorento. This allows you to lock, unlock, and drive the Sorento without holding your smartphone. Also, these keys can be shared with friends and family via text messages on compatible devices.

2024 Kia Sorento SX-Prestige X-Pro

The tech-savvy and futuristic cabin elevates the interior (boasting a panoramic curved display featuring the ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system, and the confident exterior design exudes luxury.

Here’s how the car drove in slush/weather conditions. I have to admit, I was afraid to drive in the snow, as it was my first time doing so, and during our time in Tabernash, we received heavy snow. To surprise and comfort, the X-Pro did exceptionally well in the snow, seamlessly navigating the slush layers on the pavement roads and off-roading trials. The technical specs include a 2.5-liter I-4 GDI engine that produces 191 horsepower and 181 lb of torque, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Also, the Torque vectoring was designed to increase traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power, enhancing stability in corners and giving the vehicle more precise handling dynamics, not to mention the unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires – perfect for gliding over the flurries of snow and slush.

Overall, the 2024 KIA Sorento X-Pro made me comfortable driving in diverse weather conditions for the first time, exceeded my expectations with a fabulous flair, and inspired me to consider more adventurous off-roading jaunts.