I Traveled To The Santa Ynez Valley To Test Kia’s 2023 Fleet Of Electric Cars, And It Was One Of The Best Road Trips I’ve Ever Experienced

Kia

I can’t remember the last time I took a scenic road trip. Instead of planning picturesque long drives, I’ve had to opt for the four-hour trek home to Oakland from Los Angeles via Interstate 5. Those who are familiar with the drive, they know there’s nothing particularly beautiful about it. So you can imagine my excitement when Kia approached me to join them and other selected journalists and photographers on a road trip from Los Angeles to Los Olivos for a VIP experience with their electrified vehicle lineup, EV6, EV6 GT, Niro EV, and Sportage Hybrid, including sightseeing, great food, and exploration.

Throughout the trip, I had the unique opportunity to test drive the best electric cars Kia offers, including the EV6, now my favorite. My home for a few days in Los Olivos was the recently opened Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, a stunning escape just outside of north of Santa Barbara, an intimate retreat located in the heart of California’s burgeoning wine country. While I was excited about the trip, I had no idea I would be driving about 300 miles, but the drive felt seamless, mainly due to the comfortability, security, and luxury of the EV6 and EV6GT.

Kia’s purpose for this trip was not only to showcase their exclusive new fleet of electric cars but to highlight the importance of electrification and sustainability.

“The purpose of this trip is to bring to life everything we do for electrification. Kia offers hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs.The goal is that you see how much Kia produces cars that are great to drive but are also leading in the way of zero emissions and technology and battery electric technology,” said Jeff Jablansky, Kia’s Product & Technology Communications Manager.

Another goal for the trip was to experience how this particular fleet of cars is great to drive in any condition and backdrop, like the Santa Ynez Valley, in addition to the city landscape. Kia leadership decided to have this road trip based in California because its American home is here.

The past year has been transformative for Kia, beginning with its new global identity and leading to the launch of the all-electric EV9 SUV. As Kia continues toward its Plan S goals, they plan to introduce stunning, engaging vehicles to drive and push us all toward a zero-emissions future.

Kia’s Plan S goals:

Kia Corporation has set out its vision to become a sustainable, responsible, and innovative mobility solutions leader, announcing a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. Last year, Kia announced its corporate vision at its ‘Kia Sustainability Movement’ virtual presentation on November 11. Their vision to become a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider’ reflects the company’s approach to sustainability, which is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and global society. In the first meaningful step aligned with its corporate vision, Kia announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, based on three key pillars – ‘Sustainable Mobility,’ ‘Sustainable Planet,’ and ‘Sustainable Energy.’

The pillars will guide Kia in reducing carbon emissions in all operational facets, from supply, logistics, vehicle production, and vehicle use to waste disposal. By 2045, Kia plans to reduce 97% of the company’s 2019 carbon emissions. The company will attain carbon neutrality by implementing additional measures to offset its remaining carbon emissions fully.

The trip:

Leg 1: On July 24th, I met the group of journalists and Kia executives at the chic Motoring Club, an exclusive car enthusiast working space complete with luxury model cars. I enjoyed a Vanilla latte before viewing the Kia press fleet of vehicles. I quickly decided to drive the cherry red Kia EV6 GT to our first destination, Bettina, in Santa Barbara. It was easy to escape Los Angeles quickly, along the Pacific Coast Highway, passing Malibu’s scenic views. I found the drive up to Santa Barbara particularly enjoyable due to the car’s smoothness, plus my Anita Baker playlist helped. The EV6 GT includes three drive modes besides the Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow modes offered on other EV6 models.

With just one push of a button on the steering wheel, GT Drive Mode optimizes the performance of the EV6 GT’s motors, braking, steering, suspension, e-LSD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems into their most dynamic settings, putting the car into a nice speed that surprisingly didn’t feel overwhelming. When we stopped to take pictures at the halfway point, Point Mugu, it didn’t seem like I drove 97.1 miles.

I also appreciated the car’s soundproof technology, which limited the loud noises on the road, including the wind. Also, the 12.3-inch Dual Panoramic Displays provide a stunning, 24 inches combined curved display for navigation, diagnostic, convenience, entertainment, and immersive vehicle information features, adding luxury to the car. The car is also great for camping, as the trunk is large enough for two people to sleep in the back, and the charging port allows you to charge your home electronics.

The EV6 GT is currently retailing for $42,000.

About 30 minutes later, we made it to Santa Barbara to eat lunch with the rest of the group at the local Italian restaurant, Bettina.

Leg 2: After we finished lunch at Bettina, we drove the Kia Sportage to The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. We took the 101 to Faviota and then headed north toward Los Alamos. I noticed how well the Sportage could handle the road’s twists and turns without losing momentum. Inspired by high-end outdoor products, furniture, and modern architecture, the interior of the Sportage PHEV transforms the cabin into a pleasant living space. The futuristic driver cockpit with available dual panoramic curved display3 connects two screens for nearly 25 inches of viewing (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment screen).

2022 Sportage PHEV

Once we got to the quaint hotel, we checked in and rested before dinner. A few hours later, we had a private dinner at The Tavern, which included shared plates of crispy cauliflower, melon, and arugula salad, trout, halibut, sweet potatoes, half chicken, blueberry butter cake, and coconut rice for desert – and of course, delicious wine including a chilled rosé, that I enjoyed. After dinner, we all retreated to our rooms to prepare for the drive back to Los Angeles the next morning.

Leg 3: After a restful slumber, I woke up early to enjoy a “traditional breakfast,” which included eggs, bacon, toast, and fried potatoes, with coffee and one glass of champagne. A few hours later, I met with the group to discuss our routes back to Los Angeles. This time I was eager to drive the EV6 throughout the Santa Ynez wine country and the mountains of Buellton to our next rest stop before Los Angeles to Handlebar Coffee in Santa Barbara. Besides its sleek matte grey exterior, the EV6 excited me because it seemed like an all-purpose car, perfect for maneuvering around the city or exploring the mountainous topography. Also, the EV6 is the brand’s first dedicated EV. The EV6 is on the E GMP platform, an acronym for Kia’s electrified next-generation platform. One of the car’s highlights is that it charges fast and is fun to drive. t has a 77.4-kilowatt hour battery, which feeds both motors, and this car has a dual motor setup and 320 horsepower. Like the other cars in the press fleet, it also has the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature, allowing you to use the key fob to move the vehicle forward and back.

Leg 4: Once we got to Handlebar Coffee, I could enjoy a vanilla latte to recharge before the final drive to Los Angeles. For the drive home, I opted to drive the Niro EV. The Niro EV was reliable and offered a smooth ride back to Los Angeles through Calabasas. The side profile of the 2023 Kia Niro is accentuated by the Aero Blade, a highly distinctive shape that aids airflow underneath the D-pillar. The Aero Blade can be painted in body color or various contrasting colors. Further enhancing the profile of Niro HEV and Niro PHEV are optional 18-inch alloy wheels.

2023 Niro EV

All and all, I enjoyed my first electric vehicle experience and look forward to experiencing the cars again, especially the EV9 launching in 2024.