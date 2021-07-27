Keyshia Cole On The Struggle Of Grieving With Kids: ‘I Wish I Could Just Lay Here Alone And Feel Bad’

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

As Keyshia Cole continues to try and process the death of her mother Frankie Lons, the singer took to Instagram to vent about the fact that she can’t really grieve the way she would like to because she has so many responsibilities. One of those responsibilities is being a parent two two boys.

The star is the mom of 11-year-old Daniel Gibson Jr., and soon-to-be 2-year-old Tobias Khale. In her Instagram Stories, she shared that her oldest son gave her a cold and she’s trying to plan her youngest son’s birthday party all while grappling with her loss.

“The fact that DJ gave me his cold, SMH! And I have to care for my youngest! Dealing with mom passing! Plan Tobias Bday! He’s turning 2 Aug 1st! I just can’t 🤦🏽‍♀️ But I will!!” she wrote. “My point was being strong in moments we have to, I wish I could just lay here alone and just feel bad. But I can’t!”

Cole went on to talk about the encouragement she’s received from fans, the ways in which her sons have kept her mind occupied and joked about the constant presence of family and friends who have been coming by to check on her.

“Not gonna lie tho. The hundreds of thousands of DM’s [sic] I’m receiving!!! And my youngest @tobiaskhale keeping me busy and @daniel_gibsonjr keeping me on him everyday [sic] !!! And my endless family and friend [sic] coming by even tho [sic] they f–king noooooo [sic] I’d rather be alone 🤦🏽‍♀️ Like they literally don’t care! And they know I hate people popping up and keep doing it anyway 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Loved ones have surrounded Cole since the news of Lons’ passing, as they should. When she took to Instagram Live to thank her fans for their support, her house was full of the people who care about her and she talked about the importance of being present for everyone close to her heart.

“I really did think it was the best thing to come on here. I don’t even think it was the right time or the wrong time ’cause I’m not ready for this,” she said during the Live. “I’m not ready to even be on the Live. I’m not. But I’m here and I’m present and I’m showing up and that’s I think what, for me, matters right now. Just be present, showing up, and again, thank you guys. I can’t say it enough.”

Lons passed away on July 18, her birthday. She was 61 years old.