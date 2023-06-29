Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Stayed With Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson ‘Through All The Cheating’

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Singer Keyshia Cole just premiered a biopic on Lifetime called Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story. In it, she reveals intimate details about her life, including her breakup from first husband and former NBA player Daniel Gibson.

The biopic shows the rosy incipient stages of their relationship and then transitions into the infidelity Cole endured. The 41-year-old says that despite her ex cheating, she stayed in the relationship for as long as she did for their son.

“That was a lot of the reason why I didn’t get a divorce through all the cheating,” she told PEOPLE. “Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I’m saying? Like, ‘Can he have two parents in the same home?'”

The two met through a stylist–they both shared the same one. After three months of getting to know each other on the phone they met up and their love story commenced. Cole and Gibson had their son DJ, 13, together in 2010 and then tied the knot in 2011.

Cole finally filed for divorce in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in 2020.

“At some point you just gotta choose you,” she said, “and choose to be healthy.”

Post-divorce, Cole was in another public relationship with crooner Niko Khale and they had their son Tobias in 2019. The former couple went public with their relationship in 2018 but eventually broke up in 2020.

Right now, the “Love’ singer said she’s “just making lemonade” out of her situation. “Regardless if my kids don’t have both parents I’m trying to create that safe space of co-parenting. That’s really what it’s all about.”

She adds that co-parenting isn’t always a smooth ride but they do their best to put the kids first.

“Sometimes we don’t agree on things and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know Mama Bear is going to come, so don’t play. We work it out though,” the singer said.

While Cole hasn’t had much luck with love, she’s still hopeful that she’ll find her person one day.

“It’s rough out here. You can’t get these people to tell you the truth about anything and I’m a truth seeker,” she said. “A couple of people have told me my husband is in Dubai and I need to go overseas.Well bring him on! I just gotta get over there.”